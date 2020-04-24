‘In way over your head’: New White House press secretary brutally mocked after she gets steamrolled by Trump

President Donald Trump appears to have contradicted his own top spokesperson.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was being “sarcastic” when he asked at his recent White House briefing about injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours earlier, however, his new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had released a statement on his comments – which did not mention anything about sarcasm.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” she said. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines,” she added.

Many people noticed the inconsistency:

Why didn't the clarifying statement from his Press Secretary say that? https://t.co/ugNL0tlO3t — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) April 24, 2020

Pro-tip for new @PressSec Coordinated lies work better than uncoordinated lies. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The funniest thing about the "I was just being sarcastic" defense is it comes after almost a full day of his supporters and Press Secretary claiming no, he actually never said to inject yourself with disinfectant and the media is totally taking him out of context. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is this being presented as a question in which either Trump or the press secretary is right? Just say they’re both lying. https://t.co/CvBAEr9WVK — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen." -POTUS on Lysol/injection/sunlight treatment Odd that his press secretary said a few hours ago he was taken out of context. So odd. Both contradicted by video. This is where we are. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) April 24, 2020

You're gonna regret taking this job @PressSec. You can't keep up with his lies and nonsense. BTW who the hell gets on the Titanic after it's already sinking? https://t.co/JFKVHwS8JH — Fourteenstories (@TrumpMustGo9) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

She failed to mention he was being sarcastic. @PressSec it's hard to cover all the lies. You are in way over your head. https://t.co/hBvDBT8vj0 — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) April 24, 2020

Trump said he was being "sarcastic." But this statement from the press secretary earlier today does not mention sarcasm. https://t.co/baE5LN6VDz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

pity the President didn't mention the "sarcasm" line to his Press Secretary this morning. — Gary O'Donoghue (@BBCBlindGazza) April 24, 2020

Lie to cover up stupidity. Followed by Trump’s new lie that made his press secretary a liar. https://t.co/vfgarNZyOI — Steven J. Harper (@StevenJHarper1) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says something REALLY dumb. He watches coverage saying he is dumb. A hapless, reflexively lying press secty says it was out of context. Trump, now realizing he cannot spin, lies to say it was sarcasm. Fox then repeats to defend their unfit pres from accusations he is unfit — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 24, 2020

Press secretary: “Taken out of context.” Trump: “Sarcasm.” Press secretary: “Same goes for my initial comment.” (He’s impossible to work for) — Gary Crooks (@GaryCrooks) April 24, 2020