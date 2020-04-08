Increasingly detached Trump frequently fantasizes about proving critics wrong about unproven coronavirus treatment: report

President Donald Trump is leaning on the comfort of Fox News pals, Rudy Giuliani and his family as the coronavirus overwhelms his presidency and keeps him from the campaign trail.

The president has grown even more detached and distrustful of the government he oversees and the medical experts trying to guide him through the pandemic, and he’s betting heavily on the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure for the virus, reported The Daily Beast.

Trump tore into an impromptu rant during a recent White House meeting on ventilators and attacked the “miserable people” in the media who “say I want to kill millions,” according to one U.S. official.

Two sources say they’ve heard Trump repeatedly say he can’t wait to “see the look on their faces” if hydroxychloroquine turns out to be the magic bullet he claims it is and saves “many lives.”

Trump has been talking to Giuliani and Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who agree hydroxychloroquine may be a cure for the virus, and has boosted the importance of trade adviser Peter Navarro, who angrily confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci for casting doubt on the unproven treatment.

Conservative economist Stephen Moore told The Daily Beast that Trump frequently interrupts meetings with more traditional conservatives to buzz his personal secretary to ask for “my Peter.”

“Navarro would then come in and make the case for a more protectionist policy,” Moore said, “because Peter thinks a lot like Trump does.”