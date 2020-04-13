Internet slams Trump’s ‘completely unhinged’ press conference as president loses control

Monday saw one of the most chaotic White House coronavirus press briefings yet, with President Donald Trump playing a campaign-style montage to White House reporters and getting into a shouting match with CBS reporter Paula Reid after she asked him why he wasted a month before the pandemic exploded.

Commenters on social media were gobsmacked by the president’s meltdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

OMG Trump's dream fulfilled: playing clips from Fox, Hannity to the captive reporters in the White House press room and a campaign ad for himself… — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) April 13, 2020

Howell Raines, former executive editor of the New York Times, on Trump's press briefing: "This is one of the most astonishing acts of disinformation we've seen from the White House since the Vietnam era" — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC (@TheBeatWithAri) April 13, 2020

There is absolutely NO QUESTION that the President of the United States is UNFIT for Office. Please view and share far and wide. This is completely unhinged:pic.twitter.com/JItLFVlz8b#PressBriefing — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So did I miss anything at the press briefing while I was cooki— pic.twitter.com/BKSfLP9t7z — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This Trump #PressBriefing is the craziest thing I've ever seen and I once wrote a Christmas movie where they digitally put Ludacris's head on the body of an elf. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Trump’s #PressBriefing meltdown, CBS Reporter Paula Reid asked Trump: “Tens of thousands of Americans are dead… How is this rant supposed to make people feel confident in an unprecedented crisis?” Trump responds with more egomaniacal ramblings. pic.twitter.com/nLtOJ0pTMf — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) April 13, 2020

Even cocaine is like, "Dude, you're freaking me out right now." #PressBriefing — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT