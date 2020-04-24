‘Is the president all there?’: CNN’s John Harwood questions Trump’s mental stability after ‘nutty’ disinfectant rant

Speaking with host John King, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood suggested there should be concerns about Donald Trump’s mental stability after the president pitched using light and disinfectants as a possible cure for the coronavirus.

At Thursday’s press conference the president proposed, “So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way and I think you said you’re going to test that too.”

He followed that with, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” which has caused more than a little consternation by health officials that the president might cause people to poison themselves if they listen to him.

Asked by host King what people are saying, Harwood stated the president”s comments created more questions about his grasp about what is going on.

“You could be generous to the president, John, and say was irresponsible when he was up there touting hydroxychloroquine before there was evidence it was going to be effective,” Harwood began. “And now we see evidence suggesting maybe it was dangerous.”

“This idea was so obviously nutty that the Lysol, the maker of one of the disinfectant products we were talking about, said the idea of ingesting disinfectant was something consumers absolutely should not do,” the CNN correspondent continued. “The fact that the president should offer this idea, this nutty idea, seemingly unaware of how nutty it was puts into question an issue that we’ve danced around in the media for the last few years, which is: is the president all there? Is he connected with reality?”

“One of his former national security aides, Brett McGurk, tweeted this morning, ‘you cannot get past the crazy in this white house.'” Harwood continued. ” Think about that. It’s hard to think about since President Trump is the leader regarding this coronavirus.”

Watch below: