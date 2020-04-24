Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Is the president all there?’: CNN’s John Harwood questions Trump’s mental stability after ‘nutty’ disinfectant rant

Published

37 mins ago

on

Speaking with host John King, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood suggested there should be concerns about Donald Trump’s mental stability after the president pitched using light and disinfectants as a possible cure for the coronavirus.

At Thursday’s press conference the president proposed, “So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way and I think you said you’re going to test that too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He followed that with, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” which has caused more than a little consternation by health officials that the president might cause people to poison themselves if they listen to him.

Asked by host King what people are saying, Harwood stated the president”s comments created more questions about his grasp about what is going on.

“You could be generous to the president, John, and say was irresponsible when he was up there touting hydroxychloroquine before there was evidence it was going to be effective,” Harwood began. “And now we see evidence suggesting maybe it was dangerous.”

“This idea was so obviously nutty that the Lysol, the maker of one of the disinfectant products we were talking about, said the idea of ingesting disinfectant was something consumers absolutely should not do,” the CNN correspondent continued. “The fact that the president should offer this idea, this nutty idea, seemingly unaware of how nutty it was puts into question an issue that we’ve danced around in the media for the last few years, which is: is the president all there? Is he connected with reality?”

“One of his former national security aides, Brett McGurk, tweeted this morning, ‘you cannot get past the crazy in this white house.'” Harwood continued. ” Think about that. It’s hard to think about since President Trump is the leader regarding this coronavirus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell throws his own home state under the bus by suggesting states should file for bankruptcy

Published

1 min ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sparked an uproar after he suggested that state and local governments go the bankruptcy route instead of asking for more federal assistance -- comments that many saw as a critique of Democratic-led states. But according to Bloomberg's Fola Akinnibi and Amanda Albright, McConnell's own home state of Kentucky is in dire need of a bailout.

"Louisville, which McConnell calls home, and Lexington face massive budget deficits, with few options other than dipping into savings and cutting services and jobs, which will only add to the economic turmoil," Akinnibi and Albright write. "Already, a fourth of Kentucky workers have lost their jobs in the last five weeks, according to U.S. Labor Department data."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

UN pushes for coronavirus vaccine as Trump disinfectant theory sparks outrage

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

The United Nations on Friday launched a global push to speed up production of a vaccine for the new coronavirus as US President Donald Trump came under fire for suggesting injecting patients with disinfectant.

The pandemic has upended life around the planet as nations try to stop the spread of the disease that has so far claimed more than 190,000 lives, infected nearly three million people and hammered the global economy.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said defeating the pandemic will require the biggest health effort ever seen as the United Nations joined forces with world leaders and the private sector to develop, produce and distribute a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative radio host agrees with caller that vaping bleach might cure COVID-19: ‘You’re not crazy’

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

A talk radio caller suggested vaping bleach as a possible treatment for coronavirus, and conservative host Jeff Kuhner assured him the recommendation wasn't crazy.

The caller, who identified himself as Zack from Stoughton, called into Boston's WRKO-AM on Friday morning to talk about President Donald Trump's dangerous suggestion to use disinfectants or powerful light internally to treat COVID-19.

"I've been thinking about this thing," Zack began. "I was a smoker for years, I smoked about three packs a day, and I never liked this new vape thing coming out with the nicotine in it, but I also have a bunch of friends with big cleaning companies."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image