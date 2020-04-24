‘IT WAS ON NATIONAL TV’: Internet blows up on Trump for lying that his disinfectant proposal was ‘sarcasm’
A brief appearance on TV by Donald Trump during a Friday signing ceremony turned into a deluge of criticism on Twitter after the president claimed his comments on Thursday about using light and disinfectants to treat victims of the coronavirus was merely him responding sarcastically to a reporter’s question.
The brief exchange, which CNN’s Anderson Cooper called blatant lying by the president, infuriated Twitter users who called out the president.
Even if we were to accept that Trump was employing sarcasm in suggesting cleaning product as a curative for coronavirus, what the actual fuck is a U.S. president doing employing sarcasm to convey medical info during a public health crisis? Thousands die and he's going for snide?
— David Simon (@AoDespair) April 24, 2020
Trump says something REALLY dumb. He watches coverage saying he is dumb. A hapless, reflexively lying press secty says it was out of context. Trump, now realizing he cannot spin, lies to say it was sarcasm. Fox then repeats to defend their unfit pres from accusations he is unfit
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 24, 2020
I think the middle of a pandemic is the perfect time for sarcasm from a world leader.
— Sara Morrison (@SaraMorrison) April 24, 2020
Not a single tinge of sarcasm by Trump here.
We can hear and we can see.
IT WAS ON NATIONAL TV. https://t.co/Ahuypxsbun
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) April 24, 2020
Trump's 'sarcasm' now having very real consequences >>> https://t.co/AVxFE2JUKu
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2020
That wasn't a joke. It wasn't sarcasm. It was bullshit. Also, to watch him berate Phil Rucker in the "fake news" way the President did was shaming – for Rucker, too. Classic bully move. When will someone just tell him to take a flying f. Rucker wouldn't lose his job by doing so
— Thelma Adams (@thelmadams) April 24, 2020
Sure. Just like the weeks of promotion for anti-malaria medication was just a long, experimental effort at sarcasm. https://t.co/3kZz8ubAMD
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 24, 2020
then he should have used the sarcasm font
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) April 24, 2020
Sarcasm. 50k Americans dead in the ground in two months and this motherfucker says his garbage brain is utilizing sarcasm instead of giving us useful information?! Worthless. Human shaped trash.
— Tina Dupuy (@TinaDupuy) April 24, 2020
I was saying it was sarcasm sarcastically. https://t.co/nkq8CE11cb
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 24, 2020
So the WH has abandoned the pretense that Trump was somehow taken "out of context" during a live TV briefing and now they are going with "sarcasm." Because he "sarcastically" asked Dr. Birx to look into junk science during the same briefing.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 24, 2020
What about the part where you made Dr. Birx try and confirm your stupidity. And what about the part where you had the guy do a whole presentation… Sarcasm? Nope https://t.co/Br8YMWmVGA
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 24, 2020
Trump said he was being "sarcastic." But this statement from the press secretary earlier today does not mention sarcasm. https://t.co/baE5LN6VDz
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 24, 2020
“50,000 Americans dead! I know what the country needs — sarcasm!” You rock, Donald! https://t.co/vhh9jQfXXu
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 24, 2020
Sarcasm my ass. What a fucking nightmare this man is.
— John Roberts (@JohnRobertsFun) April 24, 2020
Conclusion: Trump doesn't understand either science or sarcasm.
— Chris Miller (@MrCCMiller) April 24, 2020
I may be wrong, but i don't believe 60% of America's gonna buy Trump's 'sarcasm' bullshit. https://t.co/i4lezsPTP9
— Dennis BE’MASKED Herring (@dcherring) April 24, 2020
Me checking to see if the definition of #sarcasm has changed. Nope pic.twitter.com/hhwPGKSb3x
— samantha carter (@samanthacarter) April 24, 2020
Great Moments In Sarcasm pic.twitter.com/NWziCIxSz4
— Matt HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC Negrin (@MattNegrin) April 24, 2020
Today is the perfect day for all news organizations to announce, with zero sarcasm, that they are no longer airing Trump's 'briefings' since they are a threat to the health and safety of its viewers
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2020
Obviously the tone and substance of his remark didn’t suggest sarcasm. I vaguely recall them using this approach—saying belatedly that he was joking or being sardonic—but can’t remember specifically. Anyone? https://t.co/FFUDLnG1Sa
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 24, 2020