Lifelong Republicans endorse Joe Biden for president — and say ‘Trump must be defeated’
A group of lifelong Republicans on Thursday said that they were endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president, while arguing that the United States simply cannot afford another four years of Donald Trump in the White House.
In an editorial published by the Washington Post, conservatives George Conway, Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson argued that American absolutely needs a change in leadership as it faces its worst crisis in years.
“Biden has the experience, the attributes and the character to defeat Trump this fall,” they write. “Unlike Trump, for whom the presidency is just one more opportunity to perfect his narcissism and self-aggrandizement, Biden sees public service as an opportunity to do right by the American people and a privilege to do so.”
The authors then recount Biden’s long history of serving in government, and the personal family tragedies that have shaped his character. All of this, they say, puts him head and shoulders above Trump as a prospective president.
“Unlike Trump, Biden is not an international embarrassment, nor does he demonstrate malignant narcissism,” they write. “A President Biden will steady the ship of state and begin binding up the wounds of a fractured country. We have faith that Biden will surround himself by advisers of competence, expertise and wisdom, not an endless parade of disposable lackeys.”
Voting against Trump should be ‘easy’ for Republicans who have expressed discomfort with him: Conservative columnist
On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot outlined the stakes of the election in November — and why principled moderate conservatives turned off by Trump should unhesitatingly vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Trump’s failures have made us the world capital of the coronavirus, with more than three times as many deaths in New York City (pop. 8.3 million) as in all of Germany (pop. 83 million)," wrote Boot. "Having dodged responsibility for fighting the coronavirus (“I don’t take responsibility at all”), Trump now claims dictatorial powers to determine when social distancing ends. If he wins another term, he is likely to put not only a lot of Americans but also American democracy itself into the ICU."
‘Catastrophic for Democracy’: Experts warn Trump assault on postal service threatens November elections
"All the plans we have for a safe and legitimate general election in November depend heavily upon the ability to expand vote-by-mail. Yet those plans would be completely upended if the United States Postal Service collapses."
As the novel coronavirus pandemic makes in-person voting inherently dangerous in the United States—as demonstrated by the disastrous contests in Wisconsin earlier this month—rights groups and experts are advocating a nationwide vote-by-mail system as the only safe and fair way to conduct the nation's hugely consequential November elections.
Trump and his allies have made a dark calculation — ‘reopening’ at any price is his only path to re-election
It seems like only yesterday that everyone was lamenting the lack of COVID-19 tests and vital medical equipment, and now we are supposedly ready to "reopen the country." That's because it was only yesterday — and it will be the same tomorrow. There are still not enough tests and not enough medical equipment. But because the worst hotspots, including New York City are muddling through at or near the apex of the pandemic curve — dealing with the ravages of this virus day after day as the bodies pile up but new cases level off — President Trump is trying to change the subject away from his failures to a premature declaration of victory.