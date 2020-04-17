Quantcast
Louisiana pastor defied pandemic restrictions at his church — now one of his parishioners is dead from COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

A parishioner at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana has reportedly died from the coronavirus weeks after the church’s pastor defied his state’s ban on large gatherings to hold packed church services.

Local news station KALB reports that a coroner’s report of a 78-year-old parishioner of the church revealed that he had died after being infected with COVID-19.

“The coroner’s report lists the man’s cause of death as acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, and COVID-19,” KALB reports. “Acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia are frequently found in patients who die of coronavirus.”

However, Pastor Tony Spell, who earlier this week encouraged his followers to send their stimulus checks to evangelists in lieu of buying food, denied that the parishioner had really died from the disease, despite medical science saying otherwise.

“That is a lie!” he told KALB, although he did not cite any concrete evidence to back up his claims.


‘It’s not over until it’s over’: Here are 5 things you should know about hitting the COVID-19 peak

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

As New York, California and other states begin to see their numbers of new COVID-19 cases level off or even slip, it might appear as if we’re nearing the end of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump and some governors have pointed to the slowdown as an indication that the day has come for reopening the country. “Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us,” Trump said Thursday in announcing the administration’s guidance to states about how to begin easing social distancing measures and stay-at home orders.

Spurred on by Trump and his biggest supporters, Bill Gates has become a target of coronavirus conspiracy kooks

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

As part of the fall-out from Donald Trump's campaign of misinformation about the coronavirus in an attempt to re-start the economy and salvage his re-election prospects, billionaire Bill Gates has become the target of supporters of the president because he has very publicly differed with the president on how to handle the health crisis.

And with that have come conspiracy rumors about the Microsoft founder who is sinking a portion of his fortune into finding a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

According to a report from New York Times, Gates delivered a speech back in 2015 that warned of a coming pandemic which has given rabid fans of Trump -- as well as the QAnon conspiracy mongers -- fodder for accusing the businessman of suspicious behavior.

Dr. Phil uses Fox News’ Laura Ingraham to rant against coronavirus shutdown

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Another day, another TV doctor with a lack of bedside manner while discussing the coronaviruson Fox News.Dr. Phil McGraw appeared Thursday with Laura Ingrahamand proceeded to rant against the country’s shutdown because of COVID-19.“Two hundred and fifty people die a year from poverty. And the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but, look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobi... (more…)

