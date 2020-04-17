Quantcast
Connect with us

Matt Gaetz scrambles after he’s caught spending taxpayer funds to rent an office from a longtime friend and campaign donor

Published

9 mins ago

on

According to a report from Politico, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is once again facing scrutiny after it was reported that he has spent nearly $200,000 in taxpayer money renting out a floor in a historic building in downtown Pensacola owned by a campaign donor and political confidante since 2017.

Gaetz, who has already under investigation by the Florida Bar for a political stunt that involved trying to break into a secure meeting in Congress, now is under fire for what appears to be a sweetheart leasing deal that led the Florida lawmaker to walk-back an earlier explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Politico, “The agreement between Gaetz and Collier Merrill, a Pensacola real estate developer and restaurateur, highlights how a decades-long relationship can become intertwined with a lawmaker’s congressional duties. On top of being Merrill’s tenant, Gaetz attended fundraisers at Merrill’s restaurants, sought his counsel on policy matters and tapped him as a validator for his work in Washington.”

Previously, when questioned about the deal, both Gaetz and Merrill defended it by saying the agreement was at “market-rate,” however the lawmaker has now labled it as “at or below market rate.”

Politico reports: “House rules explicitly state such arrangements are not allowed.”

“Gaetz — who represents a conservative swath of the Florida Panhandle — has paid more than $184,000 to Merrill’s Empire Partners LLC to rent the entire sixth-floor in the Seville Tower, a historic building in downtown Pensacola, according to House disbursement records,” Politico reports. “House rules state that all leases for district offices must be ‘at fair market value as the result of a bona fide, arms-length, marketplace transaction. The Lessor and Lessee certify that the parties are not relatives nor have had, or continue to have, a professional or legal relationship (except as a landlord and tenant).'”

In his defense, Merrill states that he dispatched his leasing director to offer Gaetz’s staff a “range to see what they can get” and that they reached a mutually agreeable price, with the fried of Gaetz also adding, “I probably be damned if I do, damned if I didn’t. If I [set the rent] too cheap, I’m probably doing him a favor, if I do it too expensive, he’s doing me a favor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter, the Republican congressman accused Politico of writing a “hit piece.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The interest in the office deal comes at a time when the Florida lawmaker has been attacking fellow Republican, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) over what appears to be insider stock trades prior to the coronavirus health crisis developing into a full-scale pandemic.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Matt Gaetz scrambles after he’s caught spending taxpayer funds to rent an office from a longtime friend and campaign donor

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is once again facing scrutiny after it was reported that he has spent nearly $200,000 in taxpayer money renting out a floor in a historic building in downtown Pensacola owned by a campaign donor and political confidante since 2017.

Gaetz, who has already under investigation by the Florida Bar for a political stunt that involved trying to break into a secure meeting in Congress, now is under fire for what appears to be a sweetheart leasing deal that led the Florida lawmaker to walk-back an earlier explanation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump bails out: From ‘total authority’ to totally passing the buck

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

If there's one thing the Trump era has prepared us for it's how to deal with stress. Ever since November 2016 we've been running at high speed, with everything feeling out of control on a daily basis. So this pandemic, horrible as it is, is probably being experienced differently than it would have been if we'd had a normal government all this time. This year alone began with the president being impeached and tried in the Senate for abusing his power, for heaven's sake. We came this close to war with Iran due to the president's provocative actions. Now, just three months later, the world is turned upside down as we deal with an unprecedented public health crisis and the possibility of another Great Depression, all greatly exacerbated by the administration's ineptitude.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Charlatan’ Dr. Phil slammed for saying ‘we don’t shut the country down’ for cigarette smoking and car accidents

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

'Charlatan Who Kills People With Pseudoscience'

Dr. Phil is the second TV doctor this week to appear on Fox News, spew out an astonishingly frightening claim to support their belief the country should not shut down over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and be met with massive anger and outrage. Dr. Oz on Wednesday proclaimed that re-opening schools would add "only" an additional two or three percentage points to the coronavirus death toll.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image