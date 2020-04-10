Quantcast
#MattGaetzIsATool trends on Twitter yet again after GOP congressman gets brutally roasted on Fox News

35 mins ago

During on a segment on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show this Thursday, Democratic strategist Chris Hahn and GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz locked horns over Gaetz’s past stunt where he sarcastically wore a gas mask on the House floor during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the exchange, Gaetz accused Democrats of attempting to use the coronavirus to suppress voters.

“That’s what James Carville was doing when he was saying the people are going to die if they show up and vote,” Gaetz said, addressing Hahn. “That was voter suppression coming directly from him — it wasn’t Republicans saying, ‘Don’t vote.’ It was one of your people.”

Hahn wasted no time in firing back, accusing Gaetz of mocking the severity of the health crisis.

“Buddy, you shouldn’t be talking about people dying, because people in your district saw you making fun of this and took this less seriously,” Hahn said.

In the wake of the exchange, the hashtag #MattGaetzIsATool began to trend on Twitter. It’s not the first time.

