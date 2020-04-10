MattGaetzIsATool trends on Twitter yet again after GOP congressman gets brutally roasted on Fox News

During on a segment on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show this Thursday, Democratic strategist Chris Hahn and GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz locked horns over Gaetz’s past stunt where he sarcastically wore a gas mask on the House floor during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the exchange, Gaetz accused Democrats of attempting to use the coronavirus to suppress voters.

“That’s what James Carville was doing when he was saying the people are going to die if they show up and vote,” Gaetz said, addressing Hahn. “That was voter suppression coming directly from him — it wasn’t Republicans saying, ‘Don’t vote.’ It was one of your people.”

Hahn wasted no time in firing back, accusing Gaetz of mocking the severity of the health crisis.

“Buddy, you shouldn’t be talking about people dying, because people in your district saw you making fun of this and took this less seriously,” Hahn said.

This is so great, I’m gonna have a beer and put it on repeat. 😂 Matt Gaetz is a moron, and Chris Hahn just exposes his ass on his own network. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jK0uJPuhFF — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) April 10, 2020

In the wake of the exchange, the hashtag #MattGaetzIsATool began to trend on Twitter. It’s not the first time.

Matt Gaetz is out there trying to pretend the stunt he pulled with the gas mask wasn’t to mock people who called the virus serious. He wore it because congress goes through dirty airports. Wut?#MattGaetzIsATool pic.twitter.com/3fkq6IeknD — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) April 10, 2020

You seriously have no idea what people are dealing with in their personal lives. So be nice to everyone. Except Matt Gaetz. He’s just a fucking tool.#MattGaetzIsATool — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 10, 2020

Sorry I think I missed up and retweeted. Please delete from the internet. #MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/WhRK3iny7s — Andrew Thomas (@AndrewThomasMD) April 10, 2020

#MattGaetzIsATool is trending, but its a lie, because tools are useful and @mattgaetz is just a drunk driving gas bag who has done nothing useful in congress or for the people of Florida https://t.co/1ww8iSzVxH — JeramieCantTakeIt (@DemocracyDied20) April 10, 2020

#MattGaetzIsATool is a understatement. When attacked about him wearing a gas mask on the floor of Congress he said “we walk through the dirtiest airports”. Ummm, do you have special airports we don’t use that aren’t cleaned? Same airports we all use dipshit pic.twitter.com/LpQn9YqyVr — alfred (@Anenigmadream) April 10, 2020

Thank you, @mattgaetz for reminding everyone what a joke us Floridians are. As if Rubio, Scott and DeSantis aren’t enough. #MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/Id4jEMtfxk — I’dReallyRatherNot (@IdReallyRather1) April 10, 2020

The Germans have a name for this phenomenon: backpfeifengesicht. A face in need of a fist. #MattGaetzIsATool pic.twitter.com/GQduJDLVR8 — WarrenDem 4 Wendy Davis (TX-21)🗽 (@marconiplein) April 10, 2020

#MattGaetzIsATool and wore a gas mask to congress as a “joke” 7 weeks after that day to mock #TrumpVirus as part of the #TrumpVirusCoverup One of his constituents died of it less than a week later. #MattGaetzIsATool pic.twitter.com/kYQ0yRTJmU — (((Feddi Up))) (@FeddiUp) April 10, 2020

