Melania Trump’s immigration lawyer bashes the president’s ’embarrassing’ response to COVID-19 pandemic

Melania Trump’s immigration attorney blasted the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Wildes — who helped secure U.S. citizenship for the first lady and her parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, as well as a green card for her sister Ines — questioned President Donald Trump’s immigration ban in response to the pandemic, reported The Daily Mail.

“Embarrassing, embarrassing, I think it’s embarrassing,” Wildes said. “But I think we have to not criticize, we have to step up and all hands on deck are needed, whether it’s the medical professionals in our hospitals and our first responders in people’s homes.”

Wildes, who is also mayor of Englewood, New Jersey, said history would judge the nation’s response to the crisis.

“We have an opportunity in November to elect somebody different if we don’t feel that the president ought to continue that trust, but right now he is our president in the midst of a COVID-19 campaign,” he said.

“It’s our job — you, me, others — to make sure that those people with accents in this country feel the same sense of hospitality that our founding documents and parents have envisioned and that we realize that it’s that golden experiment, that regeneration of America’s dream and immigration is a huge part of that DNA that will help right this ship,” Wildes added. “I can judge, but it’s not for me to say, right now it’s for me to do.”