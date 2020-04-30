Michigan lawmakers wear bulletproof vests as protection against angry gun-toting protesters

Some lawmakers wore bulletproof vests to the Michigan legislature as protection from gun-toting protesters.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol and then barged inside, demanding access to House chambers, and one state senator said her colleagues felt threatened by the protesters.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us,” tweeted state Sen. Dayna Polehanki. “Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg”

The demonstrators packed into the statehouse demanding an end to social distancing measures, shouting at state troopers and legislators in close proximity to one another.