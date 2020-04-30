Quantcast
WATCH: Gun-toting Michigan protesters pack into statehouse to scream in one another’s faces

Published

1 min ago

on

Chaos erupted at the Michigan statehouse, where more than 100 demonstrators burst into the Capitol to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order.

A crowd gathered outside Thursday morning, but after noon some of them made their way into the statehouse demanding to be let onto the House floor, according to videos shot from the scene by local reporters.

“Let us in, let us in, let us in,” demonstrators chanted.

Some demonstrators shouted that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a tyrant, and one demonstrator outside carried a sign calling for the Democratic governor’s execution.

Almost none of the protesters were wearing a protective mask, but many carried rifles, and they packed into the building’s entryway shouting and chanting.

One video showed a man bellowing “redcoats” at Michigan State Police troopers, who were wearing medical masks as the demonstrators gathered around them, and others shouted “heil Whitmer.”

