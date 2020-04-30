WATCH: Gun-toting Michigan protesters pack into statehouse to scream in one another’s faces

Chaos erupted at the Michigan statehouse, where more than 100 demonstrators burst into the Capitol to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order.

A crowd gathered outside Thursday morning, but after noon some of them made their way into the statehouse demanding to be let onto the House floor, according to videos shot from the scene by local reporters.

“Let us in, let us in, let us in,” demonstrators chanted.

Some demonstrators shouted that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a tyrant, and one demonstrator outside carried a sign calling for the Democratic governor’s execution.

Almost none of the protesters were wearing a protective mask, but many carried rifles, and they packed into the building’s entryway shouting and chanting.

One video showed a man bellowing “redcoats” at Michigan State Police troopers, who were wearing medical masks as the demonstrators gathered around them, and others shouted “heil Whitmer.”

Police and staff aren’t engaging w/ protesters and the crowd is angry pic.twitter.com/2OOJC7eQl2 — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

I missed the Hiel Whitmer chant pic.twitter.com/tb7rwAJMZD — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

At the MI Capitol pic.twitter.com/IuYoBhstIg — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

WATCH: The protestors are inside the Capitol and demanding to get let inside the House chambers, chanting “let us in.” #mileg pic.twitter.com/YIyLeGBZje — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) April 30, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of protesters are chatting and yelling “LET US IN” and “TYRANNY” as Capitol Sargeabt at Arms and MSP keep them from entering the House floor. The public is not allowed on the floor in any other situation. House has yet to reconvene to vote. @9and10News pic.twitter.com/2lS1TZ7zIE — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) April 30, 2020