‘Monsters!’ Florida Republicans ignite fury by admitting they purposefully mangled state unemployment system

Republicans admitted Florida’s unemployment system was “designed to fail” — and then whined about their election chances now that the system was overwhelmed by thousands of suddenly jobless people.

The U.S. economy collapsed under the weight of the coronavirus outbreak that’s nowhere near abating, and Florida Republicans are forming a circular firing squad now that unemployed workers are finding the “Connect” system was purposefully designed to discourage new claims to keep jobless numbers down.

“Everyone we talk to in that office when we ask them what happened tells us, ‘the system was designed to fail,’” one adviser to Gov. Ron DeSantis told Politico. “That’s not a problem when unemployment is 2.8 percent, but it’s a problem now. And no system we have can handle 25,000 people a day.”

The system was implemented by former Gov. Rick Scott, now a GOP senator, and the state’s Republican-led legislature, which promised business groups Connect would grant them tax breaks while delivering just $275 in unemployment benefits to jobless workers for a maximum of 12 weeks.

Their admissions and blame-shifting sparked fury across social media.

I’m begging y’all to stop voting for Florida Republicans. They’re fucking monsters. Miss me with any lesser of 2 evils anything. We heard you the first 500 times. We’re on full damage control & one party has consistently shown they’re completely irresponsible with public power. — FLATTEN THE CURVE 📈📉 (@nkknvll) April 3, 2020

If they figured out a way to fake the unemployment numbers, you have to wonder what they’ve been doing with the vote tallies Florida Republicans are horribly unpopular every day except election day, which is a red flag to some — Dander Bogaerts (@Dander_Bogaerts) April 3, 2020

This is what happens when republicans get their way https://t.co/yHVW6vOTp9 — Quidam du Brujah (@QuidamBrujah) April 3, 2020

This is bananas. Florida Republicans intentionally made the unemployment-application system impossible to navigate so (1) they’d pay fewer benefits; and (2) they could pretend unemployment doesn’t exist. Now they’re freaking about the political fallout. Vote. For. Democrats. https://t.co/JvP72DTPUZ — Eli Savit (@EliNSavit) April 3, 2020

Let’s be blunt: these Florida Republicans crying crocodile tears for the unemployed today were cheering when Rick Scott intentionally screwed up Florida’s CONNECT unemployment system. The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/Aj2OJkdtpv — Joshua Karp (@JoshuaKarp) April 3, 2020

This is remarkable. Florida Republicans ADMIT the state’s computerized unemployment system was designed to make it tough to file for benefits, to keep their jobless numbers low. They built it to screw people, and in this crisis it’s screwing them en masse.https://t.co/tOGmb8fj57 — Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) April 3, 2020

nice reminder that rick scott is one of the most ghoulishly cruel figures in american politics https://t.co/4D69GeuPY7 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 3, 2020

For the last 20 years Florida Republicans have maintained power through EXTREME gerrymandering and have been destroying my state. Their damage accelerated under @SenRickScott. Now @RonDeSantisFL is trying to kill us. #DesantisIsKillingFloridians — No Collusion Delusion (@ColusonDelusion) April 3, 2020

In 2011. Florida Republicans lead by now-senator Rick Scott endeavored to create the worst, most unresponsive and least generous unemployment insurance system in the country. They succeeded. https://t.co/QsfhxchAMt — Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) April 3, 2020

