Quantcast
Connect with us

Morning Joe’s Mika: Thousands are dying of COVID-19 because Trump is ‘surrounded by inexperienced suck-ups’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski got right to the point on Tuesday morning by saying people are getting sick and dying in the U.S. because Donald Trump is surrounded by a collection of “suck-ups” who won’t tell him the brutal truth about what is happening in the country.

As part of a “Morning Joe” panel discussion on the failings of the Trump administration to head off of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the country — despite ample warnings it was on the way — Brzezinski, as well as co-host Willie Geist, levied some hard accusations against the president and his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting a bombshell report that White House trade advisor Peter Navarro predicted the devastation back in January in a memo that appears to have been ignored, Geist noted Monday’s press conference when the president refused to answer hard questions from the press and attempted to create his own reality.

“The president was there to spin a tale, to tell everyone it wasn’t his fault, no one could have seen it coming, and he is there to save us from other people’s failures when, really, this is his failure and his administration’s failure,” he explained.

Brzezinski then cut right to the heart of the matter after co-host Joe Scarborough stated, “I mean, everybody inside the president’s White House knew about this. When [HHS Secretary Alex] Azar tried to talk to the president, he couldn’t get him on the phone because he didn’t have a good relationship with him, until January the 18th. When he finally got the president on the phone on January the 18th, when the president was at Mar-a-Lago to warn him about the coming coronavirus, the president didn’t want to talk about that. Mika, do you know what he wanted to talk about? He wanted to know when flavored vaping products would be back on the market. Something which, I’m sure, vaping doesn’t help somebody when they’re struck with the coronavirus.”

“This is the problem,” Brzezinski replied. “When experts can’t get to the president and he is surrounded by inexperienced suckups, including his family. I mean this, with all seriousness, when you’re surrounded by people who don’t have the experience they can’t help you.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Morning Joe’s Mika: Thousands are dying of COVID-19 because Trump is ‘surrounded by inexperienced suck-ups’

Published

1 min ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski got right to the point on Tuesday morning by saying people are getting sick and dying in the U.S. because Donald Trump is surrounded by a collection of "suck-ups" who won't tell him the brutal truth about what is happening in the country.

As part of a "Morning Joe" panel discussion on the failings of the Trump administration to head off of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the country -- despite ample warnings it was on the way -- Brzezinski, as well as co-host Willie Geist, levied some hard accusations against the president and his team.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika reveal why Trump likely ignored startlingly accurate COVID-19 memos

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski rebuked President Donald Trump for apparently ignoring startlingly accurate warnings from trade adviser Peter Navarro about the coronavirus pandemic.

Navarro's memos were circulated at the highest levels of government in January and February, but the president downplayed the virus until early March, when statewide lockdowns started wrecking the U.S. economy.

"In one worst-case scenario cited in the memo, Navarro warned that more than half a million Americans could die, and, yet, weeks after that, you had Donald Trump at rallies saying that in April when it warms up, this will miraculously go away," Scarborough said. "Put this in context with, I suppose you could say with 9/11, the memos warning of al-Qaeda attacks using airplanes, maybe missed signals FDR didn't pick up on before Pearl Harbor. I really don't know, though, what parallel there can be, because so many more people are going to die because of these missed signals."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘One failure after another’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts tragic COVID-19 mistakes Trump keeps trying to deny

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough lamented the repeated failures and missed opportunities by President Donald Trump as he faced the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Morning Joe" host criticized the president for claiming it was not the federal government's job to test Americans for the virus, and instead shifted responsibility to the states and their governors.

"This is a perfect 'the buck stops here' contrast with Donald Trump, saying, 'I am not responsible,'" Scarborough said. "What we can talk about is ventilators, the national Defense Production Act. We could talk about all the ways that Donald Trump keeps trying to pass the buck, keeps trying to say, 'I'm not responsible.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image