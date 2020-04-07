Morning Joe’s Mika: Thousands are dying of COVID-19 because Trump is ‘surrounded by inexperienced suck-ups’

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski got right to the point on Tuesday morning by saying people are getting sick and dying in the U.S. because Donald Trump is surrounded by a collection of “suck-ups” who won’t tell him the brutal truth about what is happening in the country.

As part of a “Morning Joe” panel discussion on the failings of the Trump administration to head off of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the country — despite ample warnings it was on the way — Brzezinski, as well as co-host Willie Geist, levied some hard accusations against the president and his team.

Noting a bombshell report that White House trade advisor Peter Navarro predicted the devastation back in January in a memo that appears to have been ignored, Geist noted Monday’s press conference when the president refused to answer hard questions from the press and attempted to create his own reality.

“The president was there to spin a tale, to tell everyone it wasn’t his fault, no one could have seen it coming, and he is there to save us from other people’s failures when, really, this is his failure and his administration’s failure,” he explained.

Brzezinski then cut right to the heart of the matter after co-host Joe Scarborough stated, “I mean, everybody inside the president’s White House knew about this. When [HHS Secretary Alex] Azar tried to talk to the president, he couldn’t get him on the phone because he didn’t have a good relationship with him, until January the 18th. When he finally got the president on the phone on January the 18th, when the president was at Mar-a-Lago to warn him about the coming coronavirus, the president didn’t want to talk about that. Mika, do you know what he wanted to talk about? He wanted to know when flavored vaping products would be back on the market. Something which, I’m sure, vaping doesn’t help somebody when they’re struck with the coronavirus.”

“This is the problem,” Brzezinski replied. “When experts can’t get to the president and he is surrounded by inexperienced suckups, including his family. I mean this, with all seriousness, when you’re surrounded by people who don’t have the experience they can’t help you.”

