MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika reveal why Trump likely ignored startlingly accurate COVID-19 memos

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski rebuked President Donald Trump for apparently ignoring startlingly accurate warnings from trade adviser Peter Navarro about the coronavirus pandemic.

Navarro’s memos were circulated at the highest levels of government in January and February, but the president downplayed the virus until early March, when statewide lockdowns started wrecking the U.S. economy.

“In one worst-case scenario cited in the memo, Navarro warned that more than half a million Americans could die, and, yet, weeks after that, you had Donald Trump at rallies saying that in April when it warms up, this will miraculously go away,” Scarborough said. “Put this in context with, I suppose you could say with 9/11, the memos warning of al-Qaeda attacks using airplanes, maybe missed signals FDR didn’t pick up on before Pearl Harbor. I really don’t know, though, what parallel there can be, because so many more people are going to die because of these missed signals.”

As Navarro’s dire warnings circulated inside the administration and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also warned a pandemic was coming, the president continued to insist the virus was under control in the U.S. but took no steps to ramp up production of tests or medical equipment.

“Here’s the problem,” Brzezinski said. “I say this with all seriousness, Joe. You know, because we knew him long before the campaign, and we talked to him about this during the campaign, and we shared it with our viewers: He doesn’t read. He doesn’t read. So if Peter Navarro wrote something, or Biden wrote something, he does not read. Everything comes at him, he hears it on TV. This is how he gets his info.”

“That’s been a concern of people that have been trying to brief him since he first got into the White House,” Scarborough agreed. “It is something we asked him early in the campaign, do you read? I asked, can you read? Are you capable of reading?”

‘One failure after another’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts tragic COVID-19 mistakes Trump keeps trying to deny

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough lamented the repeated failures and missed opportunities by President Donald Trump as he faced the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Morning Joe" host criticized the president for claiming it was not the federal government's job to test Americans for the virus, and instead shifted responsibility to the states and their governors.

"This is a perfect 'the buck stops here' contrast with Donald Trump, saying, 'I am not responsible,'" Scarborough said. "What we can talk about is ventilators, the national Defense Production Act. We could talk about all the ways that Donald Trump keeps trying to pass the buck, keeps trying to say, 'I'm not responsible.'"

REVEALED: Another GOP senator invested in medical equipment company same day as COVID-19 briefing

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that a Republican Georgia senator invested in a medical equipment company on the same day they received a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic -- and this time it's not Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

Can pets get COVID-19? It’s complicated

Published

52 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

News surfaced yesterday that a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The discovery raises new questions about whether pets can contract the virus, and if it is contagious from pets (or zoo animals) to humans.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Nadia, a four-year-old Malayan tiger who lives at the Bronx Zoo, was suffering from a dry cough and loss of appetite, which prompted the test for novel coronavirus. Nadia's symptoms were first noticed on March 27, and zoo officials decided to test her "out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society.

