Nurse blasts ‘snake oil salesman’ Trump for peddling unproven coronavirus treatment

Speaking to MSNBC Monday, Vermont nurse Deb Snell blasted President Donald Trump for refusing to let healthcare professionals do their jobs and is prescribing drugs from the press podium.

“There’s obviously been — if you’ve had the time to follow any of the messaging that comes out of the White House, there’s been a bit of a disconnect,” said MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin. “What is your message to state and federal leaders who may be watching this and want to hear from somebody like yourself working on the front lines?”

“First of all, it’s embarrassing that we have a president that’s acting like a snake oil salesman, trying to peddle his cure that is not proven,” Snell said. “You need to get supplies to the proper people. you need to get the n-95 masks, you need to get the ventilators to New York City. this is crazy. If the stuff is there, why aren’t we seeing it? Why are you putting more stress on everyone involved by not making sure they have what they need? It’s unforgivable.”

Trump has been claiming that the drug hydroxychloroquine is a miracle cure for coronavirus, which hasn’t been proven. He said that he doesn’t want there to be a clinical trial because it would take a year or more. An ER doctor explained Sunday evening that given the access to patients to test, they would likely have results within a month as to if hydroxychloroquine works.

At least one couple took an aquarium cleaner because it had chloroquine in it. But because the substance was toxic, the man died and his wife was in critical condition.

See the video below: