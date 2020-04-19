‘Okay, science lady’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid stunned after Trump supporter claims COVID-19 cure already exists

A stunned and amused Joy Reid shared a clip of a Donald Trump supporter telling a street interviewer that a cure for the COVID-19 virus already exists and there is no reason for people to not go back to work.
In the clip, posted to Twitter by Unicorn Riot, the unidentified Minnesota woman said that people need to go back to work and that she feared the supply chain would be interrupted leading to food shortages.
ADVERTISEMENT
“All jobs are necessary for the supply chain,” the woman, who also had a pig on a leash, explained to her interviewer. “And when you start messing with the supply chain, if we run out of food, there’s going to be a whole lot worse than what’s going on with the few people who are suffering from the disease, for which there is a very effective treatment.”
Asked by her interviewer, “Can you talk about where you’re from and then what made you bring your lovely pig? Also, what the effective treatment could be?”
“Well, now I forget,” she replied while struggling how to pronounce hydroxychloroquine which President Trump has been pushing. “I can’t pronounce it, but that medicine with zinc and vitamin C, many people are recovering, far more are recovering than are dying. And I’m here to say, open up Minnesota.”
Cutting back to host Reid, she dryly commented, “Okay, thank you, scientist lady,” before turning to her next panel.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
A stunned and amused Joy Reid shared a clip of a Donald Trump supporter telling a street interviewer that a cure for the COVID-19 virus already exists and there is no reason for people to not go back to work.
In the clip, posted to Twitter by Unicorn Riot, the unidentified Minnesota woman said that people need to go back to work and that she feared the supply chain would be interrupted leading to food shortages.
"All jobs are necessary for the supply chain," the woman, who also had a pig on a leash, explained to her interviewer. "And when you start messing with the supply chain, if we run out of food, there's going to be a whole lot worse than what's going on with the few people who are suffering from the disease, for which there is a very effective treatment."
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) rolled his eyes and fired back at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for saying the states have all the coronavirus testing kits they need and can open up again.
Addressing comments made by the two during Saturday's contentious press conference, Tapper asked the Democrat if he was satisfied with the pandemic help he has received from the federal government.
"The president and the vice president say the U.S. has the testing capacity for states to open up, if you feel you're ready to go into phase 1. Is that the case in Virginia, do you have enough tests to do the tests you need to do?" host Tapper asked.
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
On March 6, at 2:43 p.m., the health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, the hardest-hit region in the first state to be slammed by COVID-19, sent an email to a half-dozen colleagues, saying, “I want to cancel large group gatherings now.”
The county’s numbers — 10 known deaths and nearly 60 confirmed cases as of late morning — were bad and getting worse. Many local events had already been called off for fear of spreading the coronavirus. Oyster Fest. The Puget Sound Puppetry Festival. A Women’s Day speaker series at the Gates Foundation. King County had ordered a stop to in-person government meetings unless they were considered essential.