‘Panicked’ Trump growing even more erratic as coronavirus threatens re-election: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski denounced President Donald Trump for continuing to treat the coronavirus pandemic as a political crisis instead of a public health emergency.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts agreed the president seemed “panicked” over polls showing he’s losing support among senior citizens and voters in swing states, and they said he lacked the human capability to grapple with the crisis.

“Yes, yes, Donald Trump, your people may not be watching ‘Morning Joe’ and getting a different point of view, but they’re talking to their doctors, they’re looking around them, they’re reading about this because they’re scared,” Brzezinski said. “Everywhere they look refutes what you say. That’s a very difficult position for a president trying to navigate politically, when he should be navigating scientifically and working to save American lives, which he is not doing.”

“That is not his No. 1 priority, if you look at the way he lays out what he wants to message to the American people,” she added. “He wants to message his brand, he wants to message his so-called strength, he wants to rebrand what has happened in the beginning of this pandemic, and try to make it look like he was prepared. He is worried about his optics, and everyone can see it. It’s completely obvious.”

Scarborough, who furiously pounded the table earlier in the episode over Trump’s inaction leading to more than 50,000 deaths so far, said the president clearly understands his re-election is in doubt, but he has no idea what to do about it.

“He seemed more panicked,” Scarborough said. “It’s like he’s completely losing control. I mean, I know he’s seen all the numbers, we’ll get to the numbers from the states, you know, losing, really losing support among senior citizens, really losing support in Michigan, really losing support in Wisconsin, really losing support in Pennsylvania, losing support in Florida — losing support in these swing states.”

“We’ve known this for weeks, we’ve said this for weeks,” Scarborough added. “The president still doesn’t get it. His numbers are collapsing because he still doesn’t get it.”

Trump disavowed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a strong Republican ally, after he had promised to open up his state in accordance with the president’s wishes, and Scarborough said he’d do the same thing to other governors.

“He should have seen it coming, all the governors should see it coming,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump is freaked out right now. He is concerned about his own re-election. He is looking at you, governors, to throw you under the bus.”

“Why don’t you do this?” he added. “Do the right thing. Talk to your mayors, talk to your citizens, see what the people are saying.Listen to doctors, listen to nurses — heck, listen to your own doctor, listen to your own personal doctor. Talk to them. You can’t listen to the president anymore, he’s freaked out.”