Police emergency line tied up after mom of lockdown-defying pastor posts the phone number on Facebook

Louisiana’s Central Police Department is being flooded by phone calls from supporters of Pastor Spell, who was arrested twice earlier this month — once for defying the state’s lockdown orders, and once for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to The Advocate, Spell’s mother posted the department’s phone number to Facebook and encouraged people to call.

“This phone number is the line we receive all of our calls on including our emergency calls from citizens needing our assistance or help due to a life changing emergency,” Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran wrote on Facebook. “If you can not reach us due to our lines being tied up please keep trying. If you have an emergency please call 911.”