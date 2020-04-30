Quantcast
Police emergency line tied up after mom of lockdown-defying pastor posts the phone number on Facebook

Published

1 min ago

on

Louisiana’s Central Police Department is being flooded by phone calls from supporters of Pastor Spell, who was arrested twice earlier this month — once for defying the state’s lockdown orders, and once for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to The Advocate, Spell’s mother posted the department’s phone number to Facebook and encouraged people to call.

“This phone number is the line we receive all of our calls on including our emergency calls from citizens needing our assistance or help due to a life changing emergency,” Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran wrote on Facebook. “If you can not reach us due to our lines being tied up please keep trying. If you have an emergency please call 911.”


Pence dons a mask for GM event after facing a brutal backlash for wandering around the Mayo Clinic without one

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence took another jaunt out during the coronavirus crisis to visit General Motors. After a debacle where he spent hours at the Mayo Clinic without wearing a mask, Pence seems to have learned from his mistakes.

https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1255917129813110784

https://twitter.com/justinsink/status/1255917111928635393

https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1255917511125667841

Trump just showed everyone that he doesn’t give a damn about American workers

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Trump and Radical Republicans like South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds think the lives of the immigrants who work in meatpacking plants are worth less than the lives of pigs in a slaughterhouse.

Rounds, who asked Trump to intervene to keep meatpacking plants open, cited farmers killing pigs rather than sending them to meat processing plants, to justify sending immigrants and other meatpacking workers back to their jobs—where many will get sick and some will die.

Maryland GOP governor is hiding his state’s testing kits in an undisclosed location so Trump can’t seize them

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told the Washington Post's Robert Costa on Thursday that he has had to hide COVID-19 testing kits to make sure President Donald Trump doesn't commandeer them.

During an interview with Costa, Hogan explained how he worked to smuggle testing kits in from South Korea in a complicated process that took over three weeks to pull off.

He said it was important to make sure that the plane containing the tests landed at Baltimore/Washington International Airport and not Dulles International Airport to lessen the change that the cargo could get taken by the federal government.

