‘Resign you thief!’ Internet unimpressed by Kelly Loeffler’s attempt to fix her stock scandal

Under heavy fire for a series of suspicious stock transactions in the middle of receiving classified briefings on coronavirus, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that she will be selling off her individual stock shares, converting her assets into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

I’m taking action to move beyond the media fixation on my assets by liquidating our stock holdings & moving into exchange-traded funds & mutual funds. I’m not doing this because I have to. I’ve done everything the right way, but this isn’t worth the distraction. Read my op-ed⬇️ https://t.co/OSKw8MGc1v — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) April 8, 2020

But this “precaution” did not impress commenters on social media, many of whom pointed out that under this arrangement, Loeffler still gets to keep the profits she made off of the controversial stock trades.

Hey Kelly, I stole some beer at the beer store, but to make it right, I'm going to drink it all , then bring the empty bottles back

so that's ok, right? — Republican Cover Up! (@wildwestleft) April 8, 2020

Damage is done, you need #ResignNow Shoplifter offer to sell off her stolen good. 🙄 — Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 8, 2020

You can’t return the half eaten ice cream cone sweetie. It’s certain you’ve been advised by your lawyers to make this gesture in advance if your inevitable trial. Greed is a powerful drug. Seek help. — Mata Hari (@Socratic1) April 8, 2020

Dude, we're not going to "move on" from your insider trading. — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🔰🔳 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) April 8, 2020

So I robbed a bank. I'm taking all the money that I stole that is buried in my backyard and I'm moving it to my front yard. I'm that kinda guy. — Charlie (@CharlieViggiano) April 8, 2020

Resign you thief! — Connie Rodebaugh (@connie_rodeconn) April 8, 2020

Except she’s not even returning the money—she’s reinvesting it!! At a 20% discount! — wormpicker 🆘👿🍑💩 (@wormpicker) April 8, 2020

Just resign already. You weren’t even elected. Go away. — Sister Kristian 🌈💕 (@Pkittytrisha) April 8, 2020

Of course now after a huge rally. Was this planned to announce this if the market was able to bounce ?? Smells of dishonesty- — Steven Conners (@CaliforniaAZguy) April 8, 2020

Hi Kelly! We don't know that much about you & you repeat canned talking points. Becoming a senator means you need to be an open book. The most we know is your wealth! We can't read this OP ED because of a pay wall! At least make it a PDF & put it on your campaign site. #ProTip — Mara Davis (@MaraDavis) April 8, 2020

