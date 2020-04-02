Right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens looking for an elected position she can win

Candace Owens thinks that she can win a seat in elected office and is currently working to pick which seat she wants.

According to The Blaze, Owens is looking for a race she can run in. It’s not clear if she is looking at a federal congressional seat, a state House or Senate seat, a county supervisor, city council, or school board, but she knows she’ll win it. Whatever the seat is.

“I’ll tell you something else, Glenn, I’ll win,” she said. “They won’t know what hit them … they’re being dishonest, and they lie, and I’ve had enough of it.”

Owens grew up in Connecticut so it’s unknown if she’ll go back to her hometown or become a carpetbagger for another state in the country.

According to her, it was the coronavirus that really inspired her.

“You know, I was talking to my husband about this, and my frustration about all these governors and how dishonest they’ve been … I’m just getting sick of it,” Owens said about gubernatorial actions in the coronavirus crisis. “So I said I said to my husband, you know, I think I should get into politics. I think I should run. I should surprise run, and take somebody for everything they have, and expose people.”

If Owens is displeased with the lack of a response by governors, she could run against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Brian Kemp (R-GA) or Tate Reeves (R-MS) and attack them on their slow responses to a public health crisis. That said, she also advocated for everything to stay open.

Watch the video below: