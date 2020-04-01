Russian plane heads to US with supplies for COVID-19 fight
A Russian military plane carrying medical equipment has departed for the United States, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Wednesday, as the Kremlin flexes its soft power amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Antonov-124, “with medical masks and medical equipment on board,” left for the U.S. overnight, a statement said, without providing further details.Video released by the ministry showed the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military airbase near Moscow early Wednesday morning.Contacted by AFP, the Defense Ministry refused to provide any further information on the deli…
Colorado mayor faces furious backlash after dismissing coronavirus concerns and daring someone to spit in his mouth
The mayor of the Colorado city of Longmont is under fire from residents for comments he made at last Wednesday’s Longmont City Council work session while discussing the city's coronavirus response.
According to the Times-Call, Mayor Brian Bagley, who has spoken out against lockdowns and the closing down of non-essential businesses, chose some colorful language to express his belief that low-risk people should risk exposing themselves to the virus.
Doctor on Fox News begs red states to brace for virus: ‘People are dying because we weren’t prepared’
A New York City emergency room doctor who recovered from Ebola said this week that he fears the coronavirus outbreak even more.
Craig Spencer of Columbia University Medical Center confirmed to Fox News that New York hospitals look like a war zone.
"I survived Ebola and I fear COVID, I fear coronavirus," Spencer said. "There are a lot of lessons we learned [from Ebola]... And unfortunately, a lot of those lessons have been forgotten. What I think has happened is it's left us all vulnerable to a pandemic like the coronavirus and what we're seeing on the frontlines, it's dire."
"People, unfortunately, are dying because we weren't prepared," he continued. "And I just want to share the message that we're seeing this here in New York City, I'm seeing it in my hospital, I'm seeing it in all hospitals around New York City, we're not prepared. And I want to make sure that the message gets shared with everyone across the country."
‘Detroit is burning right now’: Michigan doctor paints frightening picture of COVID-19 in her city on CNN
A Michigan doctor on Wednesday painted a frightening picture of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on her home city of Detroit.
In an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, Dr. Teena Chopra said that Detroit's medical system was getting overwhelmed at the moment.
"The resources are poor," she said of her situation at the Detroit Medical Center. "36 percent of the population are below the poverty line. Lack of education, lack of access to clean water supply -- I think all of these factors are social determinants and play a big role. that's why we're becoming the next epicenter with the trends we are seeing."