Russian plane heads to US with supplies for COVID-19 fight

A New York City emergency room doctor who recovered from Ebola said this week that he fears the coronavirus outbreak even more.

Craig Spencer of Columbia University Medical Center confirmed to Fox News that New York hospitals look like a war zone.

"I survived Ebola and I fear COVID, I fear coronavirus," Spencer said. "There are a lot of lessons we learned [from Ebola]... And unfortunately, a lot of those lessons have been forgotten. What I think has happened is it's left us all vulnerable to a pandemic like the coronavirus and what we're seeing on the frontlines, it's dire."

"People, unfortunately, are dying because we weren't prepared," he continued. "And I just want to share the message that we're seeing this here in New York City, I'm seeing it in my hospital, I'm seeing it in all hospitals around New York City, we're not prepared. And I want to make sure that the message gets shared with everyone across the country."