Quantcast
Connect with us

Russian trolls start hyping COVID-19 misinformation — and Rudy Giuliani’s crazed rants about the Bidens

Published

1 min ago

on

Russian trolls recently have started hyping a mix of misinformation about the coronavirus and crazed conspiracy theories posted by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Daily Beast reports that one of the trolls’ main information operations revolves around blaming the United States Department of Defense for purportedly creating the coronavirus, even though all credible epidemiologists agree it originated in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The story, posted to Russian-language blogs and Reddit by multiple fake personas, tries to pin the blame on the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and Kazakhstan by casting the virus as the byproduct of a U.S. nonproliferation program in the country,” the publication finds. “The trolls pointed to social media posts by a group of hackers calling themselves ‘Anonymous Kazakhstan.'”

While the misinformation about COVID-19 appears to have been created by Russian intelligence services, The Daily Beast also found that Russian trolls haven’t had to rely on their own creativity nearly as much when it comes to undermining the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Instead, they’ve simply been letting Giuliani do their work for them.

“The theme of Democratic collusion with Ukraine to undermine Trump’s candidacy, often touted by President Trump and his allies, is a theme Russian intelligence operatives have pushed for years,” the publication writes. “Many of the Secondary Infektion stories used phony screengrabs or forged documents to further their narrative. By contrast, the authors of the fake KGB support story relied on the conspiracy theorizing of Rudy Giuliani and the Trump-cheering cable news channel OANN to push their story.”

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain nails Trump after he attempts to honor former prisoners of war

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

This Thursday, President Trump fired off a tweet commemorating National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, writing, "we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!"

The post was noticed by Meghan McCain, who is a talk show host and daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, who Trump disparaged in past comments regarding his being taken prisoner during the Vietnam war.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Supporters turn on Trump for ‘flat-out lying’ about coronavirus: ‘He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing’

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis has been the breaking point for some of his fans in rural Virginia.

A dozen seafood and agricultural workers in the state's Northern Neck peninsula -- where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in 2016 -- expressed frustration to the Insider website over the president's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn't like," said Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman. "That's over. I don't believe anything he's saying now."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michigan hospitals ‘running out of body bags’ to handle COVID-19 deaths: nurse

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The situation in some Michigan hospitals slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic has grown increasingly dire and hospitals are now reportedly running out of body bags to handle the dead.

MLive.com reports that workers at the Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit say they have never faced anything like what they've seen during this pandemic.

"We’ve run out of stretchers," nurse Krysti Kallek tells the publication. "We've run out of body bags."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image