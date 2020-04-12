Quantcast
SNL's Trump returns during lockdown to boast abut his ratings and being 'number one' in coronavirus victims

1 min ago

Saturday Night Live was back in a truncated version late Saturday, and Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump impression as he called into Weekend Update’s Colin Jost and Michael Che to boast about his accomplishments during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m happy to report, Colin, that America is now number one in the world for coronavirus,” Trump stated before adding, “My approval rating is up, my TV ratings are through the roof and every night at 7 p.m. all of New York claps and cheers for the great job I’m doing,” to which Jost retorted, “Yeah, I don’t know if that’s for you, man.”

Pressed for more information on what the country is doing to stem the pandemic, Baldwin’s Trump shot back, “That’s a nasty question, you’re very nasty. I’ve been consistent all along. I’ve always said it was a giant hoax that we should take seriously. Even though it was invented by the Democrats. Impeachment part two. Everyone needs to wash their hands, or not.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
