‘Stop lying to the American people’: Trump buried in scorn for latest press briefing
President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing on Monday wandered all over the place. The president repeatedly attacked Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) for securing protective equipment without his help, complained that U.S. allies are ripping off the country, bragged about his travel restrictions on China, and got in a fight with correspondent Yamiche Alcindor when she asked about his slow response.
Commenters on social media could barely even make sense of what they had just seen.
Stop lying to the American people and stealing PPE from states which purchased it themselves.
— 🚗 💜 (@Drives_swiftly) April 20, 2020
He’s a week away from coming to these in an old bathrobe. https://t.co/Wuagqv0mqe
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 20, 2020
What happens when someone sick shows up to work is they have to shut the whole place down and quarantine all the other workers— and they have to totally clean the place. Opening up too early would be even worse for the economy. https://t.co/iw0BTOsZp4
— Bongmaster Exotic (@jerweber) April 20, 2020
He held a rally https://t.co/frdFvahSRe
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2020
Trump just interrupted General Semonite to coax him into talking about the border wall…unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Wby6Os0NtR
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 20, 2020
If the TV version of God was real, these press briefings would be interrupted by a few lightning bolts, and Nancy Pelosi would be President.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 20, 2020