Supporters turn on Trump for ‘flat-out lying’ about coronavirus: ‘He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing’
President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been the breaking point for some of his fans in rural Virginia.
A dozen seafood and agricultural workers in the state’s Northern Neck peninsula — where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in 2016 — expressed frustration to the Insider website over the president’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn’t like,” said Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman. “That’s over. I don’t believe anything he’s saying now.”
All of the sources asked to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash, but they were increasingly frustrated by a president whose actions they had already begun to doubt.
“He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing, and I think he’s flat-out lying to everyone about how bad it really is, and how bad it’s going to get,” said Matt, an oysterman in his mid-40s.
Matt has always disagreed with Trump’s attacks on immigrants, some of whom he’s gotten to know on the job, but he said the president can’t necessarily count on his 2016 voters to stick with him.
“He thinks we’re all stupid and will show up for him no matter what,” he said. “At this point, I can’t imagine bringing myself to do that.”
2020 Election
Blistering video from George Conway’s conservative group rips laughable claim impeachment ‘distracted’ Trump from coronavirus
President Donald Trump’s army of knee-jerk defenders in the right-wing media have been jumping through hoops to explain why, back in January and February, he failed to take the coronavirus threat seriously. One Trumpian talking point is that no one could have seen the pandemic coming — which is nonsense, as everyone from intel officials to Peter Navarro (one of Trump’s main economic advisers) to former Vice President Joe Biden was sounding the alarm. And another bogus argument is that Trump, thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other partisan Democrats, was distracted by impeachment. But the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group that includes attorney George Conway, tears that argument to shreds in a blistering new video.
2020 Election
Trump tells 10,000 religious leaders they ‘have to’ help him get re-elected: ‘We have to have victory’
President Donald Trump in a private conference call on Wednesday with 10,000 leaders from his most-devoted base, the religious right, in the middle of a global pandemic, urged them to help him win re-election.
“We have a very, very powerful year coming up because you know what lies ahead,” Trump told the faith leaders, as NBC News reported. “And we have to do it. People of faith have to do it. We have to have victory.”
Rev. Johnnie Moore, a member of Trump’s religious right inner circle, says both the President and Vice President were on the call, which presumably was made from the Oval Office.
2020 Election
Republicans admit they lose when elections are fair and free
ANNOUNCER: Welcome to Moyers on Democracy.
Bill’s guest in this episode is the journalist David Daley, whose reporting and advocacy have fired up a generation of activists fighting for free and fair elections.
His best-selling first book, RATF*CKED-WHY YOUR VOTE DOESN’T COUNT showed how Republicans used gerrymandering to lock up control of many state and local government for years, possibly decades – and remains their strategy. In his most recent book – UNRIGGED –HOW AMERICANS ARE BATTLING BACK TO SAVE DEMOCRACY he travels America to report on the grassroots activists devoted to voting rights for all citizens.