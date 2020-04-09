Taqueria bans customers forever after asking workers if they have the coronavirus
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Dallas-Fort Worth taqueria has announced a lifetime ban for any customers making rude or racial comments as tensions grow over the coronavirus pandemic.Richardson-based OMG Tacos, a Southern California-style fusion taqueria, posted a warning on social media last week after two different customers asked a Latino and an Asian American employee whether they had the coronavirus.One customer at the Richardson location said he was asking “because you work for Asian people.”“This is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE,” OMG Tacos posted in part on social media.“We will not tolerate racism, …
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: