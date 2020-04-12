Texas regulators weigh production cuts to boost oil prices
AUSTIN, Texas — With crude prices plummeting to 20-year lows and tens of thousands of oil workers already laid off, the Texas agency that oversees the oil and gas industry will meet Tuesday to discuss the prospect of curtailing statewide oil production for the first time since the 1970s.The meeting comes as some independent oil producers, including Austin-based Parsley Energy, urge the Texas Railroad Commission to use its authority to reduce oil production to stabilize a volatile oil and gas market.The recent downturn, sparked by a geopolitical skirmish between Russia and Saudi Arabia that led…
COVID-19
GOP governor busts Trump for lying about states not needing supplies: ‘The president was on the call’
Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday suggested that the president of the United States had not told the truth when he said that states have all the medical supplies that they need.
During an interview on ABC, host Martha Raddatz noted that Trump had recently downplayed the need for personal protective gear for health care workers.
"We're in great shape with ventilators," Trump said on Friday. "We're in great shape with protective clothing. We have additional plane loads coming in but we're not getting any calls from governors at this moment... We're getting very few calls from governors or anybody else."
Latest Headlines
First batch of stimulus payments has arrived in some of our bank accounts: IRS
Americans are starting to see the first wave of payments from the coronavirusstimulus package,the IRS said in a tweeton Saturday.“#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Paymentsinto taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the tweet said.#IRSdeposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRSupdates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9Vpic.twitter.com/2bSHOTj... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Gov. Cuomo chides Mayor de Blasio’s order to close NYC schools for rest of the year
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the latest round of his ongoing feud with New York City’s mayor, gave Bill de Blasio an “F” for announcing the city’s school buildings would remained shuttered through June.It took just two hours for the governor to charge that the mayor had overstepped his bounds with the Saturday morning declaration, and Cuomo quickly dismissed the remark regarding the 2019-20 school year as de Blasio’s “opinion” and nothing more.“He didn’t close them and he can’t open them,” the governor declared.“I understand the mayor’s position, which is he wants to close them until June.... (more…)