‘That’s called embalming’: Nancy Pelosi drops mic on Trump for disinfectant gaffe in new CNN interview

At the end of an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ) (D-CA) was finally asked about Donald Trump’s proposal that researchers should look into using common household disinfectants to treat coronavirus patients, and she had a ready answer.

After noting the president comments that outraged the public and the medical profession, the California Democrat told the smiling “State of the Union” host, “We’ve spent a lot of time on what the president said, and disinfectant in the body. You know what they call that? They call that embalming.”

“That’s the medical term,” she added as Tapper appeared to be speechless.

