‘The US knew’: Report says American intel on threat of coronavirus was shared with Israel and NATO in November, dismissed by Trump
“The smoking gun has arrived.”
An Israeli news report on Thursday revealed that the country was told in November by U.S. intelligence about the potential threat of the coronavirus—warnings that were also made to NATO and to the White House—a clear contradiction of Pentagon claims last week that no such report existed.
“The smoking gun has arrived,” tweeted Joel Rubin, a former aide to the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
The US knew about #Coronavirus in November and shared the intel with NATO and Israel.
There was no #WHO cover-up. Their funding should be immediately restored.https://t.co/IQdxZEtlWq
— Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) April 17, 2020
The information reportedly came from U.S. intelligence monitoring of internal Chinese communications that revealed the potential danger of the outbreak before it was publicly known.
The Times of Israel reported that U.S. intelligence agencies were aware of the disease as early as the second week of November and shared the information with President Donald Trump’s White House, NATO, and Israel. The U.S. administration did not deem the report “of interest” while Israeli officials discussed the possibility of the threat but ultimately took no action. What NATO’s response was to the report—if any—is thus far unknown.
Reporting on April 8 from ABC News revealed the existence of a November report by the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) on the potential of a pandemic from the Wuhan outbreak.
According to ABC News:
The report was the result of analysis of wire and computer intercepts, coupled with satellite images. It raised alarms because an out-of-control disease would pose a serious threat to U.S. forces in Asia—forces that depend on the NCMI’s work. And it paints a picture of an American government that could have ramped up mitigation and containment efforts far earlier to prepare for a crisis poised to come home.
The Pentagon told ABC News on April 8 that no such report from the NCMI existed, but Thursday’s news could appear to contradict that denial—though it is unclear if the two reports were the same or just contemporaneous.
‘Dereliction of duty’: Senate Democrats blow up at Pence over lack of COVID-19 tests on conference call
On Friday, Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim revealed that Senate Democrats grew angry with Vice President Mike Pence on a conference call about the coronavirus pandemic.
Senators demanded to know why COVID-19 testing capabilities were still inconsistent around the country — and were not satisfied by Pence's answers.
Phone call with Senate Ds and Pence was dominated by testing Qs and got testy, per source:
At one point, @SenAngusKing said “I have never been so mad about a phone call in my life" and said admin’s failure to develop an adequate nat'l testing regime is a “dereliction of duty."
Trump’s GOP is worried that coronavirus shows that a social democratic state is feasible: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Friday, Jamelle Bouie writes that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak devastation on the lives of millions of Americans, the main concern for President Trump and Republicans is the 2020 election.
"If the president knows anything, it’s that his fate rises and falls with the state of the economy," Bouie writes. "And if he loses his campaign for re-election, then in this polarized environment of nationalized politics, he’s likely to take congressional Republicans down with him."
According to Bouie, there’s another element to the conservative push to reopen the economy despite the threat of coronavirus.