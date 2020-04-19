Trump and Pence called out as ‘delusional’ by Virginia governor for lying about COVID-19 test availability

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) rolled his eyes and fired back at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for saying the states have all the coronavirus testing kits they need and can open up again.
Addressing comments made by the two during Saturday’s contentious press conference, Tapper asked the Democrat if he was satisfied with the pandemic help he has received from the federal government.
“The president and the vice president say the U.S. has the testing capacity for states to open up, if you feel you’re ready to go into phase 1. Is that the case in Virginia, do you have enough tests to do the tests you need to do?” host Tapper asked.
“Jake, that’s just delusional to be making statements like that,” Northam replied while smirking. “We’ve been fighting every day for PPE. We have supplies now coming in, we’ve been fighting for testing and it’s not a straightforward test.”
“We don’t even have enough swabs, believe it or not,” he continued. “And we’re ramping that up. But for the national level to say we have what we need, and really to have no guidelines at the state levels is just irresponsible, because we’re not there yet.”
Watch below:
On March 6, at 2:43 p.m., the health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, the hardest-hit region in the first state to be slammed by COVID-19, sent an email to a half-dozen colleagues, saying, “I want to cancel large group gatherings now.”
The county’s numbers — 10 known deaths and nearly 60 confirmed cases as of late morning — were bad and getting worse. Many local events had already been called off for fear of spreading the coronavirus. Oyster Fest. The Puget Sound Puppetry Festival. A Women’s Day speaker series at the Gates Foundation. King County had ordered a stop to in-person government meetings unless they were considered essential.
Appearing on CNN with host John King, presidential historian Michael Beschloss expressed disgust with Donald Trump's latest press conference -- ostensibly about the coronavirus pandemic -- saying the president has shown no sign of wanting to lead the country and is instead choosing to point the finger at others and try and blame them for his failures.
Speaking with the CNN host, the noted historian got right to the point.
"What are we seeing in an American president right now at this time of national and international crisis?" host King asked.
"We see Donald Trump ill-prepared to be the leader of this wartime effort," the historian began. "Yesterday the Washington Post talked about he just reached the 18,000 falsehood mark, meaning lying that many times to the American people. When you watch one of these briefings, you don't know what to believe."