Trump blows a gasket at ‘dumb person’ Nancy Pelosi after she calls him a ‘weak leader’ on Fox News

President Donald Trump on Sunday complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a “dumb” person after she called him a “weak leader” in an interview on Fox News.
The remarks were made by Pelosi to Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.
“Name anybody, blame the governors, blame me, blame the World Health Organization,” the Speaker said of Trump. “Leaders take responsibility. So I said he’s a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others.”
The interview which took place on one of Trump’s beloved conservative platforms seemed to penetrate the president’s bubble.
“Nervous Nancy is an inherently ‘dumb’ person,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax.”
“She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as ‘Speaker,'” he said before adding, “Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch!”
