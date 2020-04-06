Trump calls Joe Biden to discuss how to manage coronavirus pandemic: report

On Monday, NBC News’ Mike Memoli reported that President Donald Trump called former Vice President Joe Biden — his likely general election rival in November — to discuss how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWS: @JoeBiden spoke today with @realDonaldTrump about the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a source with knowledge of the call tells NBC News.

Further details of the call are currently unclear.

The idea for such a call has been in the works for several days, with Trump and Biden both suggesting they were open to it last week. But some of Trump’s allies were hesitant about the idea, skeptical that it would accomplish anything and worried it would give Biden political ammunition.