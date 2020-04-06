Quantcast
Trump calls Joe Biden to discuss how to manage coronavirus pandemic: report

On Monday, NBC News’ Mike Memoli reported that President Donald Trump called former Vice President Joe Biden — his likely general election rival in November — to discuss how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Further details of the call are currently unclear.

The idea for such a call has been in the works for several days, with Trump and Biden both suggesting they were open to it last week. But some of Trump’s allies were hesitant about the idea, skeptical that it would accomplish anything and worried it would give Biden political ammunition.


On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Wells Fargo, one of the nation's largest banks, is already cutting off new applications for the government's small-business stimulus relief program.

"Wells Fargo didn't begin taking applications until Saturday and by Monday morning said it reached the $10 billion cap it had set for loans under the program," wrote Renae Merle. "Small businesses, which employ nearly half of the United States' private-sector workers, say they are facing long waits and rejection as they scramble to secure loans through the fund, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Many banks are accepting applications only from existing customers or businesses of a certain size."

On Monday, NBC News' Mike Memoli reported that President Donald Trump called former Vice President Joe Biden — his likely general election rival in November — to discuss how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWS: @JoeBiden spoke today with @realDonaldTrump about the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a source with knowledge of the call tells NBC News.

— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 6, 2020

President Donald Trump refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer what his opinion was about using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, something that hasn't been fully tested and has serious side effects. Dr. Kavita Patel explained that this is merely part of business as usual in the Trump White House.

"It couldn't be more obvious that this is an administration, this is a president that has stifled the press and in front of our very eyes muzzled science and I'm not sure -- I don't think we've even scratched the surface of understanding the depths of which this has happened, but you saw it play out on stage and unfortunately there are lives that are hanging in the balance," Dr. Patel said.

