Trump claims not to know anything about his name on stimulus checks — but that people will be ‘very happy’
At Wednesday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about the decision to put his name on every paper stimulus check released to taxpayers under the stimulus bill.
He pleaded ignorance, claiming not to know anything about the decision — saying “I don’t know too much about it, but I understand my name is there.” A claim decisively at odds with previous reports Trump had told his advisers back in March that he wanted his name on the checks.
He then added that he believes people will be “very happy” to get a “big, fat, beautiful check and my name is on it.”
Watch below:
REPORTER: Why did you have your name added to coronavirus relief checks?
TRUMP: "Well I don't know too much about it, but I understand my name is there … I'm sure people will be very happy to get a big fat beautiful check and my name is on it." pic.twitter.com/u4cayuDeNk
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020
Breaking Banner
Internet explodes at Trump’s ‘transparently dictatorial’ threat to forcibly adjourn Congress
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to use executive power to force Congress to adjourn, so that he can make recess appointments of every nominee that is stuck in the Senate — something the Constitution says the president doesn't actually have power to do except in a very narrow set of circumstances.
Trump's threat horrified commenters on social media, who immediately condemned the president's latest authoritarian impulse — including a number of conservative academics like Tom Nichols and Jonah Goldberg.
Breaking Banner
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if Dems don’t come out of quarantine to approve his appointees
President Donald Trump complained that Democrats should come back to Washington so the SEnate could approve his appointees that he claimed are critical in the time of the coronavirus. The appointees, however, had nothing to do with public health.
The president rattled off positions "to assist with the coronavirus crisis and the associating challenges."
"The positions include the director of national intelligence, two members the federal reserve board of governors, the assistant secretary of the treasury for financial markets, and the undersecretary of agriculture responsible for administering food security programs."
Breaking Banner
Trump makes self-deprecating joke about what a disaster his coronavirus pressers are
At Wednesday's coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump put up a video discussing General Motors' pandemic relief efforts — and followed it up with a rare self-deprecating joke that acknowledged how poorly received his recent press conferences have been.
"I know you all got a little bit nervous when I said we were playing a clip," said Trump — a reference to how he had previously aired a campaign-style video praising himself for his actions in the crisis.
Trump jokes to reporters at the White House briefing that they probably “got a little bit nervous when you saw there was a clip”. The video in question was a commercial by GM touting their ventilator production.