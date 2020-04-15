Trump claims not to know anything about his name on stimulus checks — but that people will be ‘very happy’

At Wednesday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about the decision to put his name on every paper stimulus check released to taxpayers under the stimulus bill.

He pleaded ignorance, claiming not to know anything about the decision — saying “I don’t know too much about it, but I understand my name is there.” A claim decisively at odds with previous reports Trump had told his advisers back in March that he wanted his name on the checks.

He then added that he believes people will be “very happy” to get a “big, fat, beautiful check and my name is on it.”

