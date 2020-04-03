Quantcast
Trump denies there’s a ‘massive recession’ as 10 million or more people lose jobs

Published

45 mins ago

on

During a Coronavirus Task Force briefing late Thursday following news that 10 million Americans filed jobless claims over just a two-week period last month, President Donald Trump downplayed the intensifying economic downturn as “an artificial closing” and insisted that businesses like restaurants will be “bigger and better” than before once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

“It’s not like we have a massive recession or worse. It’s artificial because we turned it off,” Trump said, drawing a distinction that makes no difference to those who have lost their jobs—as well as employer-provided health insurance—or seen their hours drastically cut due to the crisis.

“Oh thank God, for a second I thought I was actually unemployed and not just artificially unemployed,” one Twitter user quipped in response to the president’s comments.

Amid widespread criticism that the federal government’s economic stimulus and relief efforts have been far too slow and inadequate, Trump said “we will probably do more.”

Watch:

The president’s remarks came after the Labor Department announced Thursday morning that 6.6 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, a record-breaking figure that economists warned could portend an unprecedented depression.

“This kind of upending of the labor market in such a short time is unheard of,” wrote Heidi Shierholz of the Economic Policy Institute. “Given the incredible deterioration of the labor market in a matter of weeks, federal policymakers will absolutely need to come back and provide more desperately needed relief, and more support for the recovery once the lockdown is over.”

 


Breaking Banner

Top South Dakota Republicans face investigation for appearing to be drunk during crucial coronavirus session

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Lawmakers in South Dakota are investigating whether or not Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer (R) was drunk during a meeting earlier this week -- a meeting that dealt with new legislation regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the Rapid City Journal reports.

Another South Dakota Republican, Brock Greenfield, is also under investigation for his conduct during the meeting.

"Langer and Greenfield oversaw the Senate proceedings from a conference room in the Capitol as lawmakers convened through teleconference to decide on a series of emergency bills for the coronavirus outbreak," the Journal reports. "As the Senate prepared to adjourn Tuesday morning, Sen. Phil Jensen, a Rapid City Republican, said he had heard Langer was intoxicated and had interrupted meetings in the House and Senate. He then attempted to move to create a disciplinary committee."

Breaking Banner

‘Modern piracy’: Germany accuses Trump of stealing N95 masks it ordered from factory in China

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

The German government is accusing the U.S. government of stealing N95 masks that it had ordered from a factory based in China that's run by American company 3M.

The Guardian reports that the German government claims that "200,000 N95 masks made by the manufacturer 3M were diverted to the U.S. as they were being transferred between planes in Thailand."

Andreas Geisel, the interior minister for Berlin state, said that the American seizure of masks that were set to go to Germany was "an act of modern piracy" and warned that continuing to take such actions could create chaos across the globe.

Breaking Banner

Trump busted by own officials for lying about forcing GM to make desperately-needed ventilators as people die

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

According to a report by USA Today, Donald Trump was not telling the truth when he told the American public that he was forcing General Motors to start manufacturing desperately needed ventilators to save the lives of Americans with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The report notes that one week ago, the president stated that he would use the powers contained in the Defense Production Act to compel the automaker to start retooling and make the medical devices, however three sources within his own administration, speaking on the condition of anonymity said that "the government is still exploring its options and has not yet placed an order under the Defense Production Act for any of the machines."

