Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is abandoning his COVID-19 press conferences because he is ‘finally getting scared’: conservative columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime conservative Matt Lewis claimed that Donald Trump’s plan to abandon the daily press conferences where ostensibly he was to update the public on new information on the COVID-19 pandemic, is a sign that he knows they have been a failure for him as he scrambles to stop his slide in the polls.

As Lewis notes, for once Trump is getting something right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Thursday press conference where the president suggested using disinfectants internally to cure coronavirus victims, Friday’s appearance was brief with the president taking no questions and fleeing the press after Vice President Mike Pence spoke.

“In a press briefing that ended quicker than a lot of Mike Tyson fights, it was Donald Trump who ended up on the mat Friday night,” Lewis wrote. “Right after he shuffled off the stage Friday night without taking a single question, the news broke that he was no longer going to be entertaining America on a nightly basis.”

 Calling it “a fitting end to one of the most bizarre weeks in the most bizarre periods in American history,” Lewis went on to write, “Friday’s abrupt departure, coupled with those reports that we may have seen our last daily coronavirus briefing, constitutes a rare, if tacit, admission of failure. Coronavirus is a serious problem, and Trump simply can’t talk his way out of this one.”

 “It has been said that Trump’s superpower is that he has no shame. He doesn’t get embarrassed, primarily because he isn’t self-aware enough to realize he should,” Lewis continued. “Trump normally prevaricates with abandon, attempting to gaslight us into believing we’re the ones with the problem. But on this occasion, he seemed self-aware. Finally, Trump seemed to realize that he was naked.”

“It takes a lot for a man this delusional to come to terms with reality. And while I’m not delusional enough to think he is maturing, or that avoiding the media will last (he craves attention too much for that), Trump might finally be getting scared,” he added. “Look at the polls. He could very well lose his re-election to Joe Biden. I think he finally realizes that.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

“For a man who never apologizes or admits the smallest defeat, walking out without taking a single question—the first time he’s ever done that in a coronavirus briefing—suggests he just couldn’t handle another interrogation,” he concluded.

You can read more here (sucscription required). 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida GOP governor facing rebellion as tourism companies stay shut to avoid lawsuits: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that although Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is letting his "Safer At Home" order expire at the end of the month, much of the tourism industry in the Sunshine State is likely to stay closed for much longer as the coronavirus pandemic rages, to avoid lawsuits.

"Even in a state that’s wired to cater to the whims of its 100 million annual visitors, there’s a tension between the eagerness of pro-business politicians like DeSantis to return to business as usual and the lawsuit-conscious cautiousness of a tourism industry that worries reopening too soon could do permanent damage to the state’s worry-free image," reported Craig Pittman.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Exasperated’ Trump aides scrambling to repair damage from president’s press conferences: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, "exasperated" White House allies and aides are trying to reel President Donald Trump back in after his daily press conferences on the COVID-19 health crisis did what appears to be irreparable damage to re-election hopes.

As the report puts it, the president may have over-exposed himself during his combative dealings with the press and turned off some voters they were hoping to keep as the November election looms.

"Donald Trump’s top aides are fiercely debating a question their boss rarely confronted during his decades of jousting with tabloid newspapers, starring on reality TV shows and running a media-soaked presidential campaign: whether there’s such a thing as too much Donald Trump." Politico's Gabby Orr and Nancy Cook wrote. "A series of missteps during Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is triggering fears among some advisers that the president is damaging his reelection prospects with his communications during the crisis."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump urged his health advisers to promote a optimistic coronavirus model with ‘woefully incomplete’ data: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that a key reason the Trump administration has been slow to act on the coronavirus pandemic is that the president latched onto a specific model of the virus' spread that made overly optimistic projections.

"As coronavirus cases climbed daily by the thousands and the nation entered its second month of an economic standstill, President Donald Trump latched onto a sign of hope: A pandemic model closely followed by political leaders and public health specialists projected the virus would kill as few as 60,000 Americans, a figure far below what officials previously feared," reported Adam Cancryn. "The new April forecast signaled the worst would soon be over, with some states effectively ending their bout with coronavirus as early as the end of the month. According to the model’s bell-shaped curves, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide were set to drop off nearly as quickly as they rose."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image