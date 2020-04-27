Trump is ‘tormented’ by how the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing his poll numbers: CNN’s John Harwood
President Donald Trump’s behavior has grown even more erratic in recent days, highlighted by bizarre tweets about journalists who won “Noble” Prizes and angry attacks against Fox News.
CNN’s John Berman on Monday asked reporter John Harwood for his take on why Trump has been lashing out seemingly at random, and Harwood said the president is simply at a loss about what else to do.
“What’s going on is you have a president tormented by how bad this is going,” Harwood said. “Remember, he is stuck on the idea that, just a couple of months ago, he was running for re-election with this robust economy. All that has been blown out of the water. You’ve got a public health catastrophe, an economic catastrophe, and look what happened to his poll numbers over the last couple of months.”
Harwood then pointed to swing-state polls showing Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden, and he said that Trump has only hurt himself more with his unhinged musings about being able to cure the disease by getting an injection of disinfectant.
“We’ve seen that he harmed himself by saying things that don’t make any sense, like he did last week… that performance on disinfectant last week has almost made it toxic for him to talk about the virus itself.”
Trump has proven he ‘can’t be useful’ during pandemic — and is now ‘irrelevant’: national security expert
A national security expert told CNN on Monday that President Donald Trump has given Americans no choice but to disregard everything he says about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota that Trump's musings about the benefits of injecting people with disinfectant to treat COVID-19 appear to have been the last straw for even many Republicans who are now pushing to have him stop giving regular briefings about the pandemic.
"I've often said from the beginning, if the president can't be useful, make him irrelevant," she said. "It sounds like he's going to get out of the lane that matters the most, which is the protection of lives and the protection of our first responders, and maybe turn into a lane which also matters, which is economics."
Here’s the letter you paid for Trump to send to everyone getting a stimulus check
CNN news obtained a copy of the letter President Donald Trump is sending along with coronavirus stimulus checks appearing to take credit for the fact that Americans are getting money in the mail.
"We are fully committed to ensuring that you and your family have the support you need to get through this time," the letter says. It then gives the amount that the person is getting and how. There's a Spanish version on the backside of the letter.
Trump claimed that the CARES Act mandates he send out the letter.