Trump lies about dire intel he received on virus — and says most people thought it would blow over

Published

29 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lied about the dire intelligence assessments that he had received earlier this year about the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggested that most experts actually believed the virus would disappear.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason reports that Trump was asked about a Washington Post report this week that detailed the stark warnings about the threat of the virus that appeared in the President’s Daily Brief, but which were seemingly ignored for weeks as the president sought to downplay the threat of the pandemic.

Trump responded, according to Mason, by arguing that “most people thought earlier this year that the coronavirus was going to blow over” and then said he would have to “check when the early warnings came.”

In fact, according to the Post, daily intelligence briefs from this past January “traced the virus’s spread around the globe, made clear that China was suppressing information about the contagion’s transmissibility and lethal toll, and raised the prospect of dire political and economic consequences.”

However, sources tell the paper that Trump didn’t take these warnings seriously because he rarely has the attention span to read through the briefs.

Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
Conservative Republican investor explains why Trump is going down in November

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Self-described conservative Republican Mel Kimsey thinks President Donald Trump is going down in November.

Writing on the question and answer site Quora, Kimsey said that he fully expects former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president.

"I am a conservative Republican, and I see Biden as the only path to get our party back," he wrote on the site. "I and thousands of other Republicans and Independents will be pulling for Biden in every way. If there are an equivalent amount of Republicans against Joe Biden, and an equivalent amount Democrats for him, the thousands of us who know Trump for the buffoon and poser he is will tilt the balance in Biden’s favor."

In Trump meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to say why he ‘waited until April’ to shut down state

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday ignored a question about why he waited until April to issue stay-at-home orders for the state of Florida.

The governor was asked about his response to the novel coronavirus at a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

According to a pool report, DeSantis declined to answer the question.

"That was all spin," DeSantis said of the criticism. "You look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per 100,000, in terms of our fatalities per 100,000."

