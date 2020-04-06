Quantcast
Trump-loving GOP candidate embroiled in Ukraine saga pops up in questionable medical mask scheme

Published

1 min ago

on

A Republican congressional candidate who was implicated in the Ukraine scandal claims to be involved in distributing millions of face masks to doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Hyde, who was accused of stalking former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, boasted in an email to reporters that he could get 10 million N95 medical masks, and he told the Washingtonian that he’d already brokered a deal to send 15 million masks to a FEMA supply hub in New York.

“Three days ago, I didn’t even know about face masks. Now here I am, facilitating for hospitals,” Hyde told the magazine. “I’m getting contact from first responders, cops, fire departments — lots of fire departments. I didn’t know a f*cking thing about face masks. Here I am, just trying to help, and it’s exploded.”

Hyde produced a letter of intent signed by Sean Carrol, the chief procurement officer at New York’s Office of General Services, and a purchase order for $82.5 million for the masks to be sent to FEMA.

A spokesperson for the Office of General Services confirmed the documents were valid but was unable to say whether Hyde was involved in the deal.

“There are a lot of showboaters out there,” the spokesperson said.

A site manager at the FEMA warehouse had not yet received the documents, and he also said he hadn’t gotten the 15 million masks Hyde claimed.

Hyde made a series of phone calls over an hour as the reporter listened in, but he refused to identify them as anything more specific than his “sources” or his “guys.”

He also insisted that his work was entirely pro bono, and he claimed to be losing money on endeavors, but he blew up when the reporter asked for evidence that he was actually involved in these transactions.

“What are you trying to validate?” Hyde shouted. “You’re on the phone with these f*ckers! You don’t see that, in the sh*t you’ve been getting and seeing? The f*cking email chains, bro? It’s pretty straightforward.”

Hyde finally put the reporter in touch with an official with the Yale-New Haven Health System, who confirmed that he had been negotiating a proposal with Hyde after seeing his Facebook post promising to deliver masks — but admitted he knew nothing about his candidacy or his role in the impeachment saga.

“I didn’t even know he was a Congressional candidate,” said hospital official Ron Sherman. “I don’t really follow much of the political stuff.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shuts down this week’s primary election — now delayed until June 9th

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday shut down the planned primary election that was set to take place in his state on Tuesday.

As reported by Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the primary will now be held on June 9th when the threat of getting infected with COVID-19 is projected to have diminished.

In an interview with the Journal Sentinel, Evers defended his decision to postpone the election over objections from state Republican lawmakers.

India just dealt a massive blow to Trump’s promotion of unproven COVID-19 drug

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been heavily promoting the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, even though top American medical professionals warn that the drug is unproven and has potentially harmful side effects for some people.

Trump's efforts to promote the drug have now been dealt a massive blow, however, as Bloomberg is reporting that India has now cut off all its exports of hydroxychloroquine, which is particularly troublesome given that the United States receives roughly half its supply of the drug from India.

9/11 responder with COVID-19: Red states without social distancing like ‘a pee section in a public pool’

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

John Feal, a 9/11 first responder and victims advocate, on Monday warned that states without social distancing policies are like a "pee section in a public pool."

Feal, who is fighting a COVID-19 infection, told MSNBC that he is feeling better after 14 days with the virus.

"I was scared. This virus with pneumonia kicked my butt and nothing really scares me," he explained. "This virus doesn't discriminate. I don't care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, black or white, tall, short, skinny or fat."

"Those eight states that don't have the social distancing [orders]," Feal continued. "You know, that's like adding a peeing section in a public pool. We're eventually going to get ourselves sick again."

