Trump’s new excuse for delays in coronavirus relief payouts resembles all his other excuses

President Donald Trump cast blame on Democrats and “old computers” to account for delays in unemployment benefits.

Some states are sending out enhanced unemployment benefits — including checks for an additional $600 a week — as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus package, but some states — including Ohio, Oregon and Texas — are still making necessary changes to their systems before the benefits can be disbursed.

“Blame the Democrats for any ‘lateness’ in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance,” Trump tweeted. “I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution. I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers.”