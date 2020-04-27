Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s new excuse for delays in coronavirus relief payouts resembles all his other excuses

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump cast blame on Democrats and “old computers” to account for delays in unemployment benefits.

Some states are sending out enhanced unemployment benefits — including checks for an additional $600 a week — as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus package, but some states — including Ohio, Oregon and Texas — are still making necessary changes to their systems before the benefits can be disbursed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Blame the Democrats for any ‘lateness’ in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance,” Trump tweeted. “I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution. I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new excuse for delays in coronavirus relief payouts resembles all his other excuses

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump cast blame on Democrats and "old computers" to account for delays in unemployment benefits.

Some states are sending out enhanced unemployment benefits -- including checks for an additional $600 a week -- as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus package, but some states -- including Ohio, Oregon and Texas -- are still making necessary changes to their systems before the benefits can be disbursed.

"Blame the Democrats for any 'lateness' in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance," Trump tweeted. "I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution. I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The climate crisis solution no one is talking about

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Both our economy and the environment are in crisis. Wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few while the majority of Americans struggle to get by. The climate crisis is worsening inequality, as those who are most economically vulnerable bear the brunt of flooding, fires, and disruptions of supplies of food, water, and power.

At the same time, environmental degradation and climate change are themselves byproducts of widening inequality. The political power of wealthy fossil fuel corporations has stymied action on climate change for decades. Focused only on maximizing their short-term interests, those corporations are becoming even richer and more powerful — while sidelining workers, limiting green innovation, preventing sustainable development, and blocking direct action on our dire climate crisis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The country that planned D-Day can’t handle delivering medical supplies — and it’s not just about Trump

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Since the day after Donald J. Trump as elected in 2016, I've been fretting about the effect of his obvious unfitness and incompetence for the "world order" as we have known it. I've made clear that I don't believe there's any reason why the U.S. should be the perpetual guarantor of security for half the world, nor is it forever obligated to provide some kind of Pax Americana. That was a consequence of America's unique position after World War II, having had the good fortune to escape the destruction of our homeland, which left us in the position of the last country standing. To our credit (and for our own profit) we did handle the aftermath of that war more competently than the world handled the aftermath of World War I.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image