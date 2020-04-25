Trump now urges Americans to ‘use common sense’ — after his previous comments resulted in people poisoning themselves
President Donald Trump did not hold a daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday.
Instead, Trump said that the briefings were a waste of “time and effort” — even though he had invested his time in participating in over forty of the briefings.
The change in the briefings is reportedly the result of fallout from Thursday’s briefing, when Trump pondered whether injecting disinfectant into people could kill COVID-19. Trump’s bizarre statements resulted in people poisoning themselves.
On Saturday, Trump attempted to reverse course by suggesting Americans use common sense.
Remember, the Cure can’t be worse than the problem itself. Be careful, be safe, use common sense!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020
