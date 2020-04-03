Trump opposes mail-in voting despite pandemic: You should ‘go to a booth’ and ‘proudly display yourself’

One of the final questions reporters asked President Donald Trump at Friday’s coronavirus press conference was to give his thoughts on Gov. Tony Evers’ (D-WI) efforts to push back the Wisconsin election and switch to all-mail voting, as a safety precaution for voters against coronavirus.

Despite the fact that several Republican governors have also pushed back their elections, with Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) doing so literally one day before voting was to start, Trump said he was opposed to it — and suggested Democrats only wanted to delay the election to prevent a Supreme Court candidate he had endorsed, Daniel Kelly, from winning, not because voters were at risk from a deadly disease.

Donald Trump just said that Wisconsin Democrats are now trying to delay its election — amid a global pandemic — because he had endorsed the supreme court nominee and his numbers went through the roof. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) April 3, 2020

Trump’s got it backwards: Wisconsin Republicans are trying to maintain conservative majority on state Supreme Court by refusing to mail ballot to every registered voter & suppressing black voters in Milwaukee, which has half the covid cases in state https://t.co/QneeEuvoa6 — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 3, 2020

Trump then added that he was opposed to the entire concept of voting by mail — an effective system that has expanded ballot access for millions in a number of states — because “I think a lot of people cheat.”

“It should be called ‘Voter ID,'” added Trump. “It should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself.”

Watch below:

Trump ends the press briefing with some thoughts on voting rights: "I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting. I think people should with ID — voter ID … you should have a picture for voting. It should be called voter ID." pic.twitter.com/0ehNlxao3H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020