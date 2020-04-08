Trump rages against World Health Organization for second straight day: ‘They got it wrong’

On Wednesday, at President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus task force press briefing, he once again took time to bash the World Health Organization.

Trump said that the United States pays way more to the WHO than other countries, calling it “unfair,” and said that “they got it wrong” on the spread of coronavirus.

The president previously stated, at his Tuesday press conference, that he was interested in freezing U.S. contributions to the WHO. His animosity for the organization comes after Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) went on Fox News and accused the organization of covering up the mismanagement of the virus by the Chinese government.

