Trump rages against World Health Organization for second straight day: ‘They got it wrong’
On Wednesday, at President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus task force press briefing, he once again took time to bash the World Health Organization.
Trump said that the United States pays way more to the WHO than other countries, calling it “unfair,” and said that “they got it wrong” on the spread of coronavirus.
The president previously stated, at his Tuesday press conference, that he was interested in freezing U.S. contributions to the WHO. His animosity for the organization comes after Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) went on Fox News and accused the organization of covering up the mismanagement of the virus by the Chinese government.
‘Resign you thief!’ Internet unimpressed by Kelly Loeffler’s attempt to fix her stock scandal
Under heavy fire for a series of suspicious stock transactions in the middle of receiving classified briefings on coronavirus, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that she will be selling off her individual stock shares, converting her assets into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
‘Collapsology’: Is this the end of civilization as we know it?
"The world will never be the same again," has been the oft-repeated refrain since the coronavirus brought the global economy to a juddering halt.
For many it has shown how fragile our civilization is.
The crisis has come as a new movement called "collapsology" -- which warns of the possible collapse of our societies as we know them -- is gaining ground.
With climate change exposing how unsustainable the economic and social model based on fossil fuels is, they fear orthodox thinking may be speeding us to our doom.
The theory first emerged from France's Momentum Institute, and was popularized by a 2015 book, "How Everything Can Collapse".
Trump’s administration wanted to send masks out to every American — but couldn’t make it work
President Donald Trump's administration came up with the idea of recruiting Hanes and Fruit of the Loom to make masks for the 330 million Americans dealing with the coronavirus crisis. As the administration has fumbled its way through the pandemic, they couldn't figure out how to distribute masks either, Axios reported.
During a coronavirus task force meeting, members of the group concluded that if the Center for Disease Control decided to mandate masks, then the least the government could do is provide them for people, a former senior HHS official told Axios. Currently, finding masks is a slog and many people have resolved to make their own masks or purchase them crafted by others on sites like Etsy.