Trump says he’s personally running government’s vaccine program in self-pitying rant: ‘You know who’s in charge of it? I am’

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed to be personally overseeing the U.S. vaccine program during an Oval Office press briefing.

The president and his economic advisers spoke to reporters Thursday, and the president said he was in charge of “Operation Warp Speed,” a White House initiative that reportedly promised to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine that could be ready by January.

“I’m not overpromising, I don’t know who said it, but whatever the maximum is, whatever you can humanly do, we’re going to have,” Trump said, “and we hope you’re going to come up with a good vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, Oxford, lots of different great companies, representatives of our country in some ways. [National Institutes of Health] is working very hard and doing a terrific job. No, I hope you’re going to have a vaccine, and we are going to fast-track it like you’ve never been seen before, if we come up with the vaccine. I think they probably will.”

“You know is in charge of it, honestly, I am,” he added. “I’ll tell you, I’m really in charge of it. I could say somebody else, I will say we are dealing with, as you know, the general and the admiral. We are very much in charge. I think probably more than anything, I am in charge. I’m the one that gets blamed, I get blamed anyway. Don’t forget, if we come up with a vaccine in record time, they’ll say I should have done it faster. We have a lot of good possibilities.”


‘What the hell does this mean?’ Financial reporters aghast at White House’s ‘off the wall’ plan to punish China

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump administration officials are looking at different ways of punishing China for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most eye-popping detail in the report was the revelation that "some administration officials have also discussed having the U.S. cancel part of its debt obligations to China," which makes it sound like they are considering a sovereign default on U.S. debt.

Even though there is no guarantee that this idea will ever be implemented, the mere notion that the administration is even entertaining it shocked veteran financial journalists.

California official calls for reopening so coronavirus can kill off the old and the weak: ‘It would also free up housing’

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

In the wake of a Facebook post where he suggested that society should allow people who are weak, elderly, or homeless to succumb to coronavirus, a California politician is on the receiving end of some serious blowback.

In the April 23 post, Antioch commission Chairman Ken Turnage II said that coronavirus is like a forest fire that burns “old trees, fallen brush and scrub-shrub sucklings” that drain resources, adding that society will "strengthen" when the pandemic "is all settled."

