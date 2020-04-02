Quantcast
Trump slammed for begging Congress to not investigate his coronavirus response failures

1 min ago

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump pre-emptively tried to complain about the upcoming congressional commission into the federal government’s handling of the pandemic, proclaiming that “this is not the time for politics” and demanding the “witch hunts” against him end.

Commenters on social media immediately slammed the president’s attempt to hide from responsibility:

