Trump slammed for begging Congress to not investigate his coronavirus response failures

At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump pre-emptively tried to complain about the upcoming congressional commission into the federal government’s handling of the pandemic, proclaiming that “this is not the time for politics” and demanding the “witch hunts” against him end.

Commenters on social media immediately slammed the president’s attempt to hide from responsibility:

Moments after saying "this is not the time for politics," Trump denounces "witch hunts" and says the perpetrators are only improving his poll numbers. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 2, 2020

Trump earlier in the briefing: "This is not the time for politics." https://t.co/DurZjZBPTk — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 2, 2020

Trump: Now is not the time for politics Proceeds to reference his own impeachment, condemning those who held him accountable. If you mention your opponents to criticize them, that IS political. Classic spin. Our masks don't filter gaslighting.#TrumpPressBriefing — Six feet away, not under (@pseuze) April 2, 2020

Trump [reading]: “I want to remind everyone that this is not the time for politics." [3 seconds later] “It’s witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt. And the people doing the hunting have been losing. And losing by a lot.” Jesus H. Christ (I try to say this sparingly.) — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) April 2, 2020

Trump says it is not the time for politics. Then attacks Democrats. Can’t make this stuff up. Trump lies every time he tweets or opens his mouth. #TrumpPressConf #TrumpPressConference #COVID19 #COVID #CoronaVirusUpdates — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 2, 2020

He is going to be so upset when he reads his own tweets — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) April 2, 2020

Actually that one commercial that Trump is suing to have taken off the air says it all. — George Thomas (@FordPrefect747) April 2, 2020

Trump would like to remind everyone that this is "not the time for politics, endless investigations" which seems convenient for someone who is unilaterally responsible for exacerbating the current pandemic, which will lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 2, 2020