Trump up late tweeting his media grudges as coronavirus deaths pass 61,000

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump stayed up late to rant on Twitter against his media enemies.

The president nursed longstanding grudges against MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams after midnight from the White House, as the U.S. passed 61,000 coronavirus deaths in six weeks.

“Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC, a Concast Scam Company, wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead,” Trump tweeted. “Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Totally made up story. He’s a true dummy who was thrown off Network News like a dog. Stay tuned!”

The rant came shorty after Trump railed at CNN’s Don Lemon for discussing a reported rift between the president and his campaign manager Brad Parscale over polls showing him losing badly to Joe Biden, but it’s not clear what set him off against the MSNBC hosts.

“I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN ‘anchorman’ Don Lemon, the ‘dumbest man on television,'” Trump tweeted. “Then you have Psycho Joe ‘What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?’ Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!”

