Trump’s no ‘political genius’ — ‘he buries himself every afternoon’ with crazed COVID-19 briefings: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted President Donald Trump for tanking his re-election chances with his unhinged coronavirus briefings.

The “Morning Joe” host pointed to a variety of polls and election results that showed Americans were sick of the president, and said his daily briefings were only reinforcing that dislike.

“I’ve been talking about, again, it’s part of this bigger theme, like liberals freak out and say, ‘Oh, Donald Trump is getting away with everything, what are we going to do?’ like we’ve been hearing it for three years,” Scarborough said. “He gets away with nothing. The voters pummel him. They pummeled him in 2017 in Virginia, they pummeled him in Kentucky in 2019, they pummeled him in historic manner in 2018, in a landslide of historic — literally historic proportions. He gets away with nothing.”

“Now he’s going out lying for two, two and a half hours a day,” he added. “I’ll just say it again, I’ve said it enough, that those rallies shouldn’t be held on TV. If I were a supporter of his, I would say those rallies shouldn’t be held on TV, they are damaging his brand. You look at the numbers.”

Polls show 65 percent of Americans believe Trump didn’t take the coronavirus threat seriously enough, and 66 percent trust their governors over the president.

“It’s just like he’s just handing one vote after another vote after another vote to Joe Biden,” Scarborough said. “He’s doing it in the swing states, like he insults the Michigan governor, won’t even call her by her name, talks about that lady — her numbers skyrocket. In Wisconsin, Republicans force people to decide between their health and democracy, we had a shocking result in Wisconsin — voted for a liberal judge. That’s like the last thing, like, if you had a chain of things that swing voters would do, the last thing they’d do is vote for a liberal judge. They did, even in Kenosha.”

“Like Florida, the swing state of Florida, think about the senior citizens whose votes he is losing every day,” he added. “Isn’t this a great example of Donald Trump not being the political genius that people on the left are afraid that he is? I think he’s just hurting himself right now.”

Trump’s political errors were unforced and avoidable, Scarborough said.

“The thing is, it didn’t have to be this way,” he said. “I even said on this show, a month ago or so, maybe even more, ‘Let’s not talk about the past, let’s talk about the future, we can sort out the past in November. Let’s talk about getting the testing right, let’s talk about getting the PPEs right, let’s talk about getting care to the hospitals and the states right.’ Yet he’s just still refusing to do that. It’s those press conferences every day that, just every day, he buries himself a bit more every afternoon that he holds one of the press conferences.”