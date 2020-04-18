Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s reopen America plan bashed by health experts: ‘They stripped out a whole lot of detail’

Published

1 min ago

on

Health experts queried about Donald Trump’s plan to “reopen America” while the coronavirus pandemic is still sweeping the country were critical of the proposals saying they are vague and lacking in details — making it potentially dangerous for workers to return to their jobs.

According to a report from Politico, “President Donald Trump wants to get as many Americans back into the workplace as quickly as possible, but every metric he laid out this week for reopening the country has major flaws,” adding, “Diagnostic testing has improved, but still lags behind what most public health experts say will be needed to keep the virus at bay. Antibody testing is just beginning — and the FDA chief has warned it’s not yet very accurate. Only a few states are recruiting and training the army of public health workers who will be needed to track, trace and isolate anyone exposed to the coronavirus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of particular concern is the lack of guidance for companies on how to protect their employees — or customers — when businesses reopen.

“Nobody is talking much to Americans about what the next phase of social distancing will look like — or helping businesses think through how to get up and running again while minimizing the interaction of customers and staff,” the report states before adding, “Commerce may gradually resume in communities where the spread has slowed a lot, but people will still have to limit themselves to about one third of the social contact they had pre-pandemic, Georgia State University epidemiologist Gerardo Chowell estimates, in work being shared among some decision-makers. Many, though not all, public health experts also recommend that people wear masksAnd people who can telecommute should continue to do so.”

According to Obama-era health official Andy Slavitt, Trump’s plan leaves out a lot of important information.

“It feels like they stripped out a whole lot of detail. Or really any helpful detail,” he tweeted in reference to the guidelines. “Put the burden entirely on the governors.”

“’We know testing and tracing and quarantines work from other [infectious disease] experience. And we know they work for Covid-19,’” said Caitlin Rivers, of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, stressing that moving ahead without a better sense of testing capacity creates a danger: more exponential growth of the disease,” Politico reports. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Former FDA commissioner David Kessler also urged extreme caution if the president goes ahead with his plan and states comply.

“Americans did accept social distancing. They understood it, and they did it. That’s why we can begin to talk about reopening,” Kessler explained. “But even when the ‘shelter-in-place’ is lifted, we will have to limit how much we interact with others outside our households.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump and Bill Barr urged by right-wing activists to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that a number of President Donald Trump's allies are urging him to use the Justice Department to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns.

"In a letter sent to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, the Conservative Action Project, a group of conservative leaders including Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch and Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, called governors and local leaders 'petty, would-be dictators' who had committed 'rampant abuses of constitutional rights and civil liberties' as part of their response to the coronavirus," reported Meredith McGraw and Josh Gerstein.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rick Wilson blisters Trump for inciting supporters to start a ‘COVID Civil War’ in order to cover his failures

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

In a typically blunt column for the Daily Beast, conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson hammered Donald Trump for both his claim to wield "total authority" and for inciting his most rabid followers to hit the streets and protest against Democratic governors who are attempting the stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to Wilson, "Donald Trump fired the first shots in the COVID Civil War this week, a modern-day Jefferson Davis of the Pro-Plague States of America sending his opening salvo from Fort Twitter at Democratic governors who dared to question if it wasn’t just a wee bit early to end the stay-at-home orders in states still far to the left of the peak. He started the week with claims of 'total authority' and then cried about a supposed mutiny by mouthy state leaders. By Friday, he was up to calls to 'liberate' states. 

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Who takes a victory lap on piles of corpses?’: Trump blasted as ‘sociopathic monster’ for bragging about 65,000 deaths

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is being blasted for his apparent bragging about and celebrating "only" 60,000 to 65,000 coronavirus deaths. The actual number of Americans who have died so far is currently 37,095, but Trump is projecting a little less than twice that number will lose their lives to the virus he spent months ignoring until it was too late.

Friday evening Trump spent several minutes rattling off a long litany of numbers, comparing his projected coronavirus deaths to other possible horrific death projections, in a clear attempt to frame his disastrous mismanagement of the pandemic. As he did, many took to social media to slam the President's callous lack of empathy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image