Veterans Dept orders medical masks from Trump-loving MyPillow founder — who doesn’t even make those

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Veterans Affairs will spend nearly $75,000 to buy masks from a Fox News regular and friend of President Donald Trump.

The federal agency has contracted with MyPillow, which is run by Trump pal Mike Lindell, although the company doesn’t actually make medical-grade masks, reported Politico.

The purchase order was filed on USASpending.gov, but Lindell said the order had not yet been filled because the company has not found a subcontractor to actually make KN95 masks needed by the VA.

MyPillow makes only cloth masks and not disposable masks appropriate for medical purposes.

“We’re not making one dime of profit,” Lindell told Politico.


It looks like Bill Barr is the one who gave Trump the absurd idea that he has ‘total authority’ to force states to reopen

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Back on April 13, President Trump made an astonishing declaration, even for him, and he's made some doozies. You may recall that this was the briefing at which he showed a strange campaign-style video featuring compliments from Democratic officials, which had clearly been inspired by a very similar compilation shown the night before on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, already a de facto Trump celebration hour.

This article was originally published at Salon

It was also the appearance in which he repeatedly made the claim that he had "total authority" to reopen the government and blathered on about how he'd saved hundreds of thousands of lives when he supposedly "closed" the country in the first place.

‘We love our beaches — now we can die for them’: Florida resident pens brutal rebuke of Trump-loving governor

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Diane Roberts, a professor of English at Florida State University, has written a brutal rebuke of her state's Trump-loving governor and his reluctance to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

In a Washington Post editorial headlined "In Florida, we love our beaches. Thanks to our governor, now we can die for them," Roberts eviscerates Gov. Ron DeSantis for encouraging cities and towns to reopen beaches during a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is still spiking in Florida.

Billionaire Trump donor is pushing for recall of Wisconsin’s governor over stay-at-home order

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

In the business world, supporters of stay-at-home orders and aggressive social distancing have been arguing that ending them prematurely — and causing unnecessary deaths from coronavirus — will ultimately hurt the U.S. economy a lot more than the financial pain that is presently being felt. But one person who doesn’t see it that way is billionaire shipping magnate Liz Uihlein, a major GOP donor and an economic adviser to President Donald Trump. And Bloomberg News reporters Anders Melin and Polly Mosendz, in an April 21 article, describe some of the actions Uihlein is taking politically to discourage social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

