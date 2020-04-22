Veterans Dept orders medical masks from Trump-loving MyPillow founder — who doesn’t even make those

The Department of Veterans Affairs will spend nearly $75,000 to buy masks from a Fox News regular and friend of President Donald Trump.

The federal agency has contracted with MyPillow, which is run by Trump pal Mike Lindell, although the company doesn’t actually make medical-grade masks, reported Politico.

The purchase order was filed on USASpending.gov, but Lindell said the order had not yet been filled because the company has not found a subcontractor to actually make KN95 masks needed by the VA.

ADVERTISEMENT

MyPillow makes only cloth masks and not disposable masks appropriate for medical purposes.

“We’re not making one dime of profit,” Lindell told Politico.