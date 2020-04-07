Quantcast
Connect with us

Wall Street traders ‘horrified’ after firm orders them back to their offices unless they have a doctor’s note

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from Bloomberg, managers working for JP Morgan Chase & Co. were both stunned and horrified after higher-ups sent them an email on April 2, telling them to get their staffers back on the trading floor despite the shutdown of all non-essential businesses by the government.

Based upon emails seen by Bloomberg’s Michelle F Davis, Max Abelson and Donal Griffin the employees were given the return to work order on the same day that the number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 went over 1 million worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than 100 employees were on the message chain seen by Bloomberg, and some were horrified. It came soon after an outbreak of COVID-19 inside JPMorgan’s Madison Avenue headquarters, in which at least 16 people tested positive on a single trading floor,” the report states. “Some employees complain they’re getting conflicting messages from middle and senior managers about coming into offices, where billions of dollars of profit are at stake, and that they would rather follow the advice of government officials to hunker down at home.”

Of particular concern is the fact that New York City is one of the hardest-hit cities in the country.

According to one of the bank’s top executives, Nicholas Adragna, “The trading desk will be in the office unless they have a medical condition with a dr’s note.”

The report points out that JP Morgan is not alone when it comes to pushing workers to get back to work.

“Those tensions aren’t limited to JPMorgan. While Wall Street firms have told most employees to work remotely, a number of traders and bankers who set up at home say they have been getting phone calls and messages from managers urging them to return to offices, some of which recently saw infections,” the report states.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump apologists offer ‘absurd’ excuses for his ‘deadly mishandling’ of coronavirus — while privately acknowledging his ‘failure’: legal experts

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

As the horrific death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to soar, many of President Donald Trump’s critics are pointing out how badly he downplayed the threat back in January and February — when, like his boosters at Fox News, he insisted that COVID-19 didn’t pose a major threat to the United States (where, according to researchers at John Hopkins University and a Hopkins-related page on CNN’s website, it has killed more than 11,000 people as of late Tuesday morning, April 7). Legal experts Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes, in an article for The Atlantic, assert that Trump’s supporters are privately admitting that his coronavirus response was an abysmal failure — while publicly offering lame excuses and rationalizations in his defense.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Did coronavirus write this?’ Trump’s tweet urging Wisconsin to vote during pandemic draws horrified reaction

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is encouraging residents of Wisconsin to go vote in Tuesday's primary election, despite the fact that doing so potentially puts them at far greater risk in contracting COVID-19.

"Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly," Trump wrote. "Protect your 2nd Amendment!"

Trump's insistence on Wisconsin residents voting despite the pandemic came after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers's attempt to postpone the election until June was overturned by the Republican-controlled State Supreme Court.

Reports out of Wisconsin have been grim, as major cities such as Milwaukee face massive voter lines after seeing their total number of open polling places cut to just five due to polling workers calling out sick.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin faces dilemma from infected voter: ‘I have coronavirus’ and I want to vote

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

A Wisconsin campaign this week said that it was scrambling to help a voter cast their ballot after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sachin Chheda, a member of Judge Jill Karofsky's campaign, revealed that a voter had contacted them about completing an absentee ballot. The voter, who is suffering from COVID-19, told the Karofsky campaign that they needed a witness to complete the ballot as required by Wisconsin law.

Chheda said that the campaign was struggling to find someone who has already recovered from COVID-19 so that they can safely witness the voter's signature.

Continue Reading
 
 